Dr. Kathleen A. Harper, MD is featured as a TOP INDUSTRY EXPERT Representing the Field of Cardiology for 2024

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With more than 30 years in her field, Dr. Kathleen Harper serves as the Chief of Cardiology at Togus VA Medical Center VA Maine Healthcare System in Augusta, Maine. Her focus is particular to all facets of cardiology with a particular interest in women’s heart health, including prevention of cardiac problems and heart failure.

She was awarded the "Empowered Women in Medicine" recognition by the esteemed medical society Patient Preferred Physicians & Practitioners for her leadership and unwavering commitment to medicine.

The Empowered Women in Medicine Awards is given to a select group of women physicians who have demonstrated leadership in their field, who are true beacons of inspiration to aspiring doctors – and who have continued to deliver excellent care based on their patient and peer reviews.

With an impressive three decades of medical experience as a cardiologist, Dr. Harper has been featured among the Top 50 Most Distinguished Professionals in Medicine, 2023; “Physician of the Year” for her exceptional performance in the field of non-invasive cardiology, 2022 and listed her among the Top Patient Preferred Physicians in America, 2019.

Dr. Harper is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine (AOBIM); as well as board-certified in echocardiology through the National Board of Echocardiography, and in nuclear medicine through the American Board of Nuclear Medicine.

To stay abreast of the latest advancements in her field, Dr. Harper is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology (FACC) a Fellow of the American College of Physicians (FACP) and holds distinguished membership with the American Osteopathic Association, the American Society of Heart Failure, the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, and the American Society of Echocardiography.

Prior to her current position, Dr. Harper served as the Director of Mayo Cardiology, the Owner of Cardiology Physicians PC (1999-2013), a Physician at St. Vincent’s Medical Center (1999-2013), and the Director of Noninvasive Cardiology at St. Vincent’s Health Services in Bridgeport, Connecticut (1995 – 2013). She is affiliated with Central Maine Medical Center, Rumford Hospital, Northern Light Mayo Hospital, Northern Light Inland Hospital, and Millinocket Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kathleen Harper’s successful career in medicine began with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1987. She then went on to perform her internship at Human Medical Center, and her residency in internal medicine at St. Vincent’s Medical Center. She completed her fellowship in cardiology at St. Vincent’s Medical Center and an additional fellowship in non-invasive cardiology at Baystate Medical Center.

