Join ISSA-LA, AITP-LA, and WSC for an Exciting Celebration of 2024 with Keynote Speaker Cory Doctorow

Three nonprofit SoCal organizations are coming together to host an unforgettable celebration of 2024 in downtown Los Angeles Dec 18, 2024

The most important nonprofit groups in Southern California will be celebrating 2024 together with great networking, a world renown speaker, great food and drinks, and cyber games! Join us!” — Richard Greenberg, ISSA Hall of Fame

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association of Information Technology Professionals Los Angeles (AITP-LA), the Women's Society of Cyberjutsu (WSC), and the Information Systems Security Association Los Angeles (ISSA-LA) are coming together to host an unforgettable celebration of 2024. The event will take place on December 18 at the Accenture HQ in DTLA and will feature renowned science fiction writer and privacy advocate, Cory Doctorow, as the keynote speaker.Cory Doctorow is a well-known name in the world of science fiction, but he is also a leading voice in the fight for privacy and security in the digital age. As an award-winning author, blogger, and activist, Doctorow has been a vocal advocate for internet freedom and has written extensively on the dangers of surveillance and the importance of protecting personal data. His keynote address at the 2024 celebration is sure to be thought-provoking and inspiring.In addition to Doctorow's keynote speech, the event will also feature games, a buffet dinner, and drinks for all attendees. This will be a great opportunity for professionals in the information technology and cybersecurity industries to network and connect with like-minded individuals. With the combined efforts of AITP-LA, WSC, and ISSA-LA, this celebration promises to be an exciting and informative event for all.Tickets for the 2024 celebration are now available for purchase on the event's website. Early bird discounts are available for those who register before November 28th. This is an event you won't want to miss, so be sure to secure your spot today. Join us as we come together to celebrate the advancements and innovations in the world of technology, while also discussing the importance of privacy and security in the digital age. We look forward to seeing you there!For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, please visit the event website at:Sponsorships are also available for purchase, allowing companies to have a table at the event and address the entire audience.Contact: vendor.director@issala.orgfor more information.Follow AITP-LA, WSC, and ISSA-LA on social media for updates and announcements about the event. We hope to see you at the 2024 celebration!

