The Women in Security Forums is back at the ISSA Los Angeles Annual Information Security Summit 2024

Right at the Beach 2023 ISSA Medium Chapter of the Year Always Great Talks at the ISSA-LA Summits Vender Expo The Spectacular Setting for Summit XII

The Women in Security Forum is a great gathering of female leaders and practitioners in the field. Join us in showing the strength of women in Cybersecurity.

ISSA LA has always been a staunch supporter of diversity in the field; we have a full day of female Cybersecurity speakers sharing their experiences and wisdom with our audience.” — Richard Greenberg, ISSA Hall of Fame

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business leaders and information security professionals can pick their favorite talks from several forums/tracks during the Annual Information Security Summit 2024 being held October 8-9, 2024. https://summit.issala.org/ The Summit and Forums will be held at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, California. The CISO Forum kicks things off on Oct 8, followed by the Summit Opening Reception. Join us as we watch the sunset over the Pacific right on the beach. The Summit keynotes, sessions, and Women in Security Forum are slated for the following day, Oct 9th.Attendees can meet with their peers to discuss the challenges they face, the best practices they’ve employed, and the opportunities ahead of them as the cybersecurity landscape changes right under our feet. There will also be a CTF (Capture the Flag) competition for the technical attendees. We will also be having a live podcast of David Spark’s CISO Series, with Cyrus Tibbs, CISO at PennyMac and Sasha Pereira, Head of Infrastructure, Security & Operations at WASH.“Tired of vendor and for-profit conferences and summits? We are too! These forums are all built by Information Security Leaders with only educational talks by researchers and actual practitioners. No vendor pitches here! We hit the subjects you grapple with and share solutions from your peers,” says Richard Greenberg, Summit 2024 Chair and President of ISSA Los Angeles.The invitation-only CISO Forum is a special collaborative event designed specifically for CISOs and Directors of Information Security and IT and their direct reports to join together in discussions, bringing together leaders within government and private industry for a day of collaboration, networking, roundtable discussions, and awesome presentations. We are honored to have Jimmy Sanders, Head of Security at Netflix, Jeff Aguilar, CISO at LA County, Oksana Denesiuk, Delivery Leader for Kaiser Permanente Health among our speakers.The Women in Security Forum boasts great female leaders, such as Diana Kelley, Chief Security Officer at Protect AI, Charity Wright, Principal Threat Intelligence Consultant at Recorded Future, Jeanette Lind, Director of IT and Information Security at Unison, Cynthia Stamer, Management & Regulatory Attorney, and Rosalia Hajek, CISO Topgolf Callaway Brands. Find out more here: https://summit.issala.org/summit-2024-women-in-security-forum-2/ Sponsorship:Sponsorship opportunities are also available, both for the media and for vendors in the IT and Cybersecurity industry. Sponsors will get the opportunity to show and discuss their solutions to hundreds of key decision-makers in IT and Cybersecurity. There are various Sponsorship packages at different levels to suit all marketing budgets. Check out the full range of sponsorships, and let us help you grow your business: All sponsorships are 100% tax deductible. Email: vendor.director@issala.orgISSA Los Angeles Chapter:The Information Systems Security Association - Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is a 501(c)(3) and is the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association International (ISSA). Founded in 1982 by Sandra Lambert and Nancy King, ISSA-LA is the premier catalyst and community resource in Southern California for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides various training classes and lectures for information Security and IT professionals throughout the year and at the annual Summit. ISSA-LA meets monthly for dinner and regularly collaborates with other IT and Cybersecurity and IT organizations, having joint meetings and social events with the Women Society of Cyberjutsu, the Cloud Security Alliance, and the Association of IT Professionals, to name a few.Join the movement today!

Summit and Forum Testimonial