Los Angeles ISSA Annual Security Summit and Women in Security Forum are Back at the Beach

Right at the Beach Venue ISSA-LA CISO Forum Women in Security Panel Annenberg Beach House

These premier events will take place on October 8-9, 2024, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, CA.

We challenge you to experience a better day than joining amazing speakers and your peers at the fantastic beach venue in Santa Monica. Join us!” — Richard Greenberg, ISSA Hall of Fame

CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Information Systems Security Association (ISSA-LA) is thrilled to announce the Annual Security Summit in conjunction with the Women in Security Forum and CISO Forum. These premier events will take place on October 8-9, 2024, at the Annenberg Community Beach House in Santa Monica, CA.Event Highlights:1. Summit 2024: Join us at the forefront of addressing critical information security challenges. Cybersecurity and IT leaders will converge to share knowledge, learn about new threats, and explore innovative solutions. Our distinguished speakers include:o Diana Kelley, Chief Security Officer at Protect AIo Charity Wright, Principal Threat Intelligence Consultant at Recorded Futureo Cyrus Tibbs, CISO at PennyMaco Cynthia Stamer, Management, Risk, and Privacy Attorneyo Mel Reyes, Executive Coacho Sasha Pereira, Head of Infrastructure, Security and Operations, Washo A Law Enforcement PanelAnd more!2. Women in Security Forum: A special collaborative event dedicated to women in cybersecurity, IT, academia, and executive management. Our mission is to provide networking opportunities, panel discussions, and peer mentoring. Let’s empower and elevate women in InfoSec! Notable speakers include:o Rosalia Hajek, CISO at Topgolf Callaway Brandso Tracy Wilkison, Senior Managing Director at FTI Consultingo Jeanette Lind, Director of IT and Information Security at Unisono And other inspiring women leaders!3. The CISO Forum takes place on October 8th and features:o Jeffrey Aguilar, CISO of Los Angeles Countyo Richard Greenberg, ISSA Hall of Fameo Veronica Mitchell, Supervisor Cybersecurity Advisor , CISAo Dineshwar Sahni, Director & Head of Product Security, VisaRegistration:General Admission tickets grant access to all Summit 2024 talks, including the Women in Security Forum on October 9th. The CISO Forum is being held on Oct 8th. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and shape the future of information security.For more information and to secure your spot, visit the official Summit 2024 website.Join us at the beach for a day of knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and community-building.Press Contact: Diana Waters Program Director, ISSA-LA Email: program.direcdtor@issala.orgFollow us on social media: Twitter: @ISSALA LinkedIn: ISSA-LASponsorship:Sponsorship opportunities are also available, both for the media and for vendors in the IT and Cybersecurity industry. Sponsors will get the opportunity to show and discuss their solutions to hundreds of key decision-makers in IT and Cybersecurity. There are various Sponsorship packages at different levels to suit all marketing budgets. See details here for the full range of sponsorships and let us help you grow your business: All sponsorships are 100% tax deductible. Email: vendor.director@issala.orgAbout ISSA-LA:The Information Systems Security Association - Los Angeles Chapter (ISSA-LA) is a 501(c)(3) and is the founding Chapter of the Information Systems Security Association International (ISSA). Founded in 1982 by Sandra Lambert and Nancy King, ISSA-LA is the premier catalyst and community resource in Southern California for improving the practice of information security. The Chapter provides various training classes and lectures for information Security and IT professionals throughout the year and at the annual Summit. ISSA-LA meets monthly for dinner and regularly collaborates with other IT and Cybersecurity and IT organizations, having joint meetings and social events with the Women Society of Cyberjutsu, the Cloud Security Alliance, and the Association of IT Professionals, to name a few.

