Holland College to host Net Zero Bootcamp for students

CANADA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holland College students will have the opportunity to participate in an ECO Canada Net Zero Bootcamp later this month to help them prepare to enter the green workforce.

Over the course of two days, students will gain a foundational understanding, practical skills, and real-world industry connections in the areas of emissions reduction and net-zero practices. This experience will provide students with valuable knowledge and skills, as well as the opportunity to network with local industry professionals.

With approximately 1,400,000 individuals directly or indirectly contributing to environmental protection, natural resource management, and sustainability across Canada, as well as an increasing demand for new entrants and upskilling of existing workers with a need for 500,000 more by 2033, this partnership is timely.

The Net Zero Bootcamp helps to equip students with the skills and connections to launch their careers in the green economy.

“Holland College is committed to ensuring that our students are fully equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to enter the workforce,” said Holland College President Dr. Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald. “The Net Zero Bootcamp will give our students an edge when they enter the industry and will set them on the path to earning an EPt designation, a qualification that assures employers that they have skills in sustainable practices and economic growth.”

The Net-Zero Student Bootcamp is funded by the Business + Higher Education Roundtable, and with support from the Government of Canada.

The Business + Higher Education Roundtable (BHER) is a non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that brings together Canada’s top companies and leading post-secondary institutions to tackle skills, talent, and economic challenges. Since 2015, BHER has connected, convened, and leveraged the power of its members to create opportunities for post-secondary students and workers, boost innovation, and drive collaboration. Learn more at www.bher.ca and see their work-integrated learning resources for ways to explore, invest in, and create quality WIL opportunities.

ABOUT ECO CANADA

ECO Canada is the steward of the Canadian environmental industry. From job creation and wage funding to training and labour market research – ECO Canada champions the end-to-end career of an environmental professional, aiming to promote and drive responsible, sustainable economic growth within the industry while ensuring that environmental care and best practices are priorities.

ECO Canada works alongside government, policymakers, academia, students, employers, professionals, industry, and international audiences to ensure that Canada is supported as a global leader in innovative workforce solutions and job creation. Over the past 30 years, ECO Canada has forged academic partnerships, tools, and research to train and certify environmental job seekers and help fill the labour market. Today, ECO Canada remains the go-to source in the environmental labour market; with research that provides unmatched statistics and analysis on the industry’s economic and labour trends that identify workforce gaps.

For more information on ECO Canada, contact:

Aaron Wilson

VP, Marketing & Sales

ECO Canada

media@eco.ca

For more information about this release:

Greg Arsenault, Director, Marketing and Communications

Email: gjarsenault@hollandcollege.com

Tel: 902-566-9615

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.