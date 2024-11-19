Alana C. Marks’s Novel Unbroken Bones: Greater Love Brings Faith and Adventure to Readers—Just in Time for the Holidays

Unbroken Bones Trilogy-Greater Love Book Cover

Discover faith, love, and resilience in Alana C. Marks's Unbroken Bones: Greater Love. Perfect for holiday gifting! Order now on Amazon.

Each character’s path... shows that even when life feels uncertain, God’s love and guidance are there, ready to transform our lives in powerful ways.” — Alana C. Marks

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alana C. Marks’s debut novel, Unbroken Bones: Greater Love, has captivated readers since its release in October, weaving a powerful story of faith, love, and resilience. This first book in Marks’s anticipated trilogy is available just in time for holiday gift-giving, making it the perfect present for readers who enjoy adventure, spiritual themes, and heartfelt storytelling.“Unbroken Bones: Greater Love invites readers into a journey of faith, mystery, and renewal,” said Alana C. Marks. “Each character’s path—from Natasha’s discovery of family secrets to John’s personal trials—shows that even when life feels uncertain, God’s love and guidance are there, ready to transform our lives in powerful ways.”Unbroken Bones: Greater Love follows an inspiring journey through trials and triumphs, revealing the power of faith in the face of adversity. Marks combines engaging characters, thought-provoking themes, and a gripping storyline to create a book that resonates with both young adults and adults alike.Unbroken Bones: Greater Love is available for purchase on Amazon . For more information about Alana C. Marks and her upcoming book, please visit www.alanacmarks.com About Alana C. MarksAn avid writer since adolescence, Marks often shared her letters, poems, short stories, and essays with family and friends. Now, she is excited to share her zeal for writing and love for her Creator through Christian novels. Currently residing in Ohio, Marks enjoys traveling abroad, cooking and baking, practicing the violin and piano, spending quality time with her children, and going for long bike rides down Metropark trails.

