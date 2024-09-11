Unlock Ancient Mysteries and Hidden Truths in Alana C. Marks’s New Fantasy Novel, Unbroken Bones: Greater Love

Unbroken Bones Trilogy-Greater Love Book Cover

Alana C. Marks announces the presale of Greater Love, the first book in her Unbroken Bones trilogy, blending fantasy and allegory on love, life, and redemption.

One night, I created a new character named Natasha, who discovered something intriguing in a cave. From there, the story grew into a narrative that captivated my children for an entire summer.” — Alana C. Marks

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alana C. Marks is thrilled to announce that her highly anticipated debut novel, Greater Love, is now available for presale. As the first book in the Unbroken Bones trilogy, Greater Love masterfully blends fantasy and allegory, taking readers on a journey through hidden mysteries and profound truths about life, love, and redemption.The Unbroken Bones trilogy challenges the widely held belief that giant bones are merely a hoax, presenting a compelling narrative that explores the reasons why both men and fallen angels might want these bones to remain hidden. It invites readers to consider new possibilities and question the reality of these ancient mysteries.At the heart of the story is Natasha, who uncovers a mysterious map in her grandmother’s Bible, revealing a family secret of incalculable proportions. Alongside her is John, a college student eager to leave behind his troubled home life. As their paths intertwine, they are drawn into a web of unexpected adventures and revelations that will change their lives forever.Marks originally crafted the story as a series of bedtime tales for her children, who eagerly anticipated each new chapter. “My kids were story-holics,” she explains. “One night, I created a new character named Natasha, who discovered something intriguing in a cave. From there, the story grew into a narrative that captivated my children for an entire summer.”Alana C. Marks is passionate about infusing her writing with biblical principles. She loves the challenge of creating stories that are not just riveting but also relatable, encouraging readers to contemplate spiritual things. Redemption and restoration are themes woven throughout her novels, and she hopes those who read her books will be strengthened and inspired by the light of God’s eternal love.Unbroken Bones: Greater Love is now available for presale on Amazon ! Reserve your copy today. For more information about Alana C. Marks and her upcoming book, please visit www.alanacmarks.com About Alana C. MarksAn avid writer since adolescence, Marks often shared her letters, poems, short stories, and essays with family and friends. Now, she is excited to share her zeal for writing and love for her Creator through Christian novels. Currently residing in Ohio, Marks enjoys traveling abroad, cooking and baking, practicing the violin and piano, spending quality time with her children, and going for long bike rides down Metropark trails.###

