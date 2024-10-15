Alana C. Marks to Launch Debut Novel Unbroken Bones: Greater Love on October 22

Unbroken Bones Trilogy-Greater Love Book Cover

A Gripping Fantasy Allegory Weaving Themes of Redemption and Restoration

I hope readers find themselves drawn into the adventure but also take away deeper reflections on faith, family, and the mysteries of life. ” — Alana C. Marks

PERRYSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alana C. Marks is excited to announce the official launch of her debut novel, Unbroken Bones: Greater Love, on October 22. This first book in the Unbroken Bones trilogy is a Christian fantasy allegory that blends mystery, adventure, and spiritual themes, inviting readers to explore hidden truths and profound concepts about life, love, and redemption.Unbroken Bones: Greater Love takes readers on a captivating journey, introducing Natasha, a young woman who stumbles upon a mysterious map in her grandmother’s Bible. What starts as an innocent discovery quickly leads to the unraveling of a family secret that reveals ancient bones with significance far beyond what she could have imagined. Meanwhile, John, a college student struggling to break free from his troubled home life, becomes entangled in this mystery. Together, they embark on an adventure that not only challenges what they know but also exposes forces that would prefer these ancient bones remain hidden.Marks shares how her inspiration for the novel came from a love of storytelling for her children. “What started as a simple bedtime story for my daughters soon turned into something much bigger. The characters and plot developed in a way that surprised me, and I knew I had to share it with a broader audience,” says Marks. “I hope readers find themselves drawn into the adventure but also take away deeper reflections on faith, family, and the mysteries of life.”Launch Details:Book Title: Unbroken Bones: Greater LoveAuthor: Alana C. MarksLaunch Date: Oct 22, 2024Availability: Presale now open. Officially available Oct 22, 2024 on Amazon For more information about Unbroken Bones, visit www.alanacmarks.com About Alana C. MarksAn avid writer since adolescence, Marks often shared her letters, poems, short stories, and essays with family and friends. Now, she is excited to share her zeal for writing and love for her Creator through Christian novels. Currently residing in Ohio, Marks enjoys traveling abroad, cooking and baking, practicing the violin and piano, spending quality time with her children, and going for long bike rides down Metropark trails.

