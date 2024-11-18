WVDEP approves 8 applicants for FY2025 Covered Electronic Device Recycling Grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP) has approved eight applicants for grant amounts totaling $43,000 through its Covered Electronic Devices (CED) Recycling Grant Program, the agency announced Monday.





Established in 2008, the CED Program requires that manufacturers register their brands with the State. The fees collected through this program fund CED recycling grants that are used by counties and municipalities to support ongoing collection programs and to conduct electronic collection events.





The goals of the program are to:







Update registration status annually for manufacturers of covered electronic devices;

Determine if manufacturers have adopted or implemented a free take-back/recycling program for their products; and

Award recycling grants to counties and municipalities for recycling or other programs that divert covered electronic devices from the waste stream.





Grants recipients include:





BERKELEY COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $6,000.00



To fund local transportation costs in support of the County's ongoing CED collection program.





CABELL COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $4,000.00



To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of multiple CED collection events for the county.





CALHOUN COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $3,000.00



To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of the County’s ongoing CED collection program.







KANAWHA COUNTY COMMISSION: $6,000.00



To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of multiple CED collection events for the county.





MONONGALIA COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $6,000.00



To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.





PLEASANTS COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $6,000.00



To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.





PRESTON COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $6,000.00



To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of a CED collection event for the county.





ROANE COUNTY SOLID WASTE AUTHORITY: $6,000.00



To fund e-cycling contractor services in support of the County’s ongoing CED collection program.





