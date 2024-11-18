St. Johnsbury Barracks / Wanted Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4008904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Riley Fenoff
STATION: VSP St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111
DATE/TIME: November 18, 2024 @ 1005 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant.
Warrant #1- Failure to Appear - $100 bail
ACCUSED: Damion Gage
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a wanted person walking along Route 5 in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. After further investigation it was revealed Damion Gage (32) had an in-state warrant for his arrest. Gage was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and then to the Caledonia County Superior Court for lack of $100 bail.
MUG SHOT: Included
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.