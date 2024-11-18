Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Wanted Person

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4008904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Riley Fenoff                           

STATION:  VSP St. Johnsbury                

CONTACT#: (802) 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: November 18, 2024 @ 1005 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant.

Warrant #1- Failure to Appear - $100 bail

 

ACCUSED: Damion Gage

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a report of a wanted person walking along Route 5 in the Town of St. Johnsbury, Vermont. After further investigation it was revealed Damion Gage (32) had an in-state warrant for his arrest. Gage was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the VSP St. Johnsbury barracks for processing and then to the Caledonia County Superior Court for lack of $100 bail.

 

 

 

MUG SHOT: Included

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

