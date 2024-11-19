Big News for a Small Agency: Brand Force 5 Wins 3 More Awards

Award Winning Logo for Scullapalooza Ferazzoli's "F" Logo The Brand Force 5 Brochure

Small But Mighty: Brand Force 5 Keeps the Wins Coming with 2 GDUSA Awards and a Davey Award for Logo Design.

Being recognized by GDUSA and the Davey Awards is a testament to the passion and dedication we pour into every project.” — Michael P. Maloney

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brand Force 5 is thrilled to announce its recent accolades at the American Graphic Design Awards (GDUSA) and the Davey Awards, celebrating excellence in design across multiple projects and clients. The agency recently earned two GDUSA Awards—one for its Scullapalooza event logo and another for its self-promotion mini-brochure—alongside a Davey Award for its Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen logo, showcasing its ability to craft designs that stand out and resonate.The Scullapalooza logo, inspired by the dynamic world of rowing, blends playful artistry with technical precision. Designed to resemble a sugar skull, the logo incorporates rowing imagery and iconic references, creating a bold and unforgettable visual identity for the annual event.The Ferazzoli’s Italian Kitchen logo, a capitol "F" created with a fork and ziti, celebrates tradition and passion, evoking the warmth and authenticity of classic Italian cooking. Inspired by mid-century European advertising posters, the logo combines nostalgic imagery with a modern design and typography to honor Ferazzoli’s rich culinary history and menu offerings.The self-promotion mini-brochure, created to act as a pocket-sized case study, highlights Brand Force 5’s signature F.O.R.C.E. philosophy—Focused, Ownable, Relevant, Continuous, and Evocative. This visually striking piece exemplifies the agency’s award-winning approach to branding and design."Being recognized by GDUSA and the Davey Awards is a testament to the passion and dedication we pour into every project,” said Michael P. Maloney, founder and Chief Creative Officer of Brand Force 5. “These awards and our recent NJ AD Club win for the Warm Heart Pediatrics logo underscore our commitment to creating designs that are not only focused but also ownable and evocative. When you partner with Brand Force 5, you’re not just getting award-winning creativity—you’re gaining a strategic partner dedicated to elevating your brand and delivering results."With over 8,000 entries in the GDUSA Awards and thousands more in the Davey Awards, Brand Force 5’s wins demonstrate its position as a leader in the creative industry, proving that even a small agency can deliver big results.About Brand Force 5Brand Force 5 specializes in branding, advertising, and graphic design. Guided by its F.O.R.C.E. philosophy, the agency delivers powerful, evocative design solutions that connect with audiences and help businesses succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.