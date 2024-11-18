YOYOKA’s Explosive Debut 'For Teen' Unleashes the Future of Pop, Fusion, Rock and Rhythm

YOYOKA's first album "For Teen” out now! Teen Drumming Sensation YOYOKA

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prepare to be electrified! Teen drumming phenomenon YOYOKA has released her debut album, "For Teen"—a sonic explosion of fearless energy and dazzling artistry. Blending the grit of rock, the groove of jazz fusion, and the irresistible hooks of radio-ready pop, YOYOKA proves she's not just a prodigy; she's a powerhouse redefining what it means to be a musician, songwriter, and arranger.The "For Teen" album's stunning soundscape is fueled by YOYOKA’s thunderous, unmistakable drumming and bold songwriting, brought to life by a dream team of music legends. A-list collaborators include multi-platinum producer Narada Michael Walden—the mastermind behind hits for Jeff Beck, Whitney Houston, and many others—plus rock royalty including Marco Mendoza (Whitesnake, Thin Lizzy, The Dead Daisies), keyboard virtuoso Derek Sherinian (Alice Cooper, Joe Bonamassa, Dream Theater, Billy Idol), Roman Morello, and Jamiroquai’s Derrick McKenzie, Paul Turner, and Matt Johnson. Together, they forge a kaleidoscopic masterpiece that pulses with life and attitude.YOYOKA's rise to stardom is the stuff of legends. Drumming since she was two, performing live at four, and releasing music before she could read, YOYOKA has shattered expectations at every turn. Her jaw-dropping video cover of Led Zeppelin's Good Times Bad Times at age eight garnered praise from Robert Plant himself and ignited global attention from Foo Fighters Dave Grohl, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Hayley Williams from Paramore, Sheryl Crow, KISS members Gene Simmons and Eric Singer and Ian Paice from Deep Purple just to name a few.Soon, YOYOKA was behind the drums for live performances with Fall Out Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Tom Morello, Jack Black, and many others. TV appearance offers followed from Ellen (where YOYOKA performed twice). She received invitations to perform on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Steve Harvey Show. YOYOKA also earned coverage from NPR, Billboard, Rolling Stone, and dozens of other leading media outlets. Her commercial appearances include campaigns for global brands like Monler, NIKE, UNIQLO, NISSAN, SAPPORO, and Google.Now at 15, this Japanese-born wunderkind has relocated to California with her supportive family to chase her dreams and deliver the fantastic "For Teen"—a fiery 14-track collection that showcases YOYOKA’s blistering talent across a diverse range of musical genres. The album is a melting pot of hook-driven pop (Hello Sunshine, Time Travel), hard-driving rock anthems (Bang Away, Sky Blue), and technically savvy jazz fusion (Sparkling, Double Trouble). "For Teen" is an anthem for the bold, the restless, and the unapologetically original, offering something for every music lover.Be part of the millions of music fans across the globe who are discovering YOYOKA's journey from a drumming prodigy to a global powerhouse. Her sound is magnetic, her beats are unstoppable, and her debut album "For Teen" is sparking a sonic revolution. Join the growing community and experience YOYOKA's fiery debut, available now on all digital platforms and wherever music is sold.Listen to For Teen by YOYOKA here: Soundcloud.com Track Listing:1. Origin2. Sky Blue3. YOYO featuring Narada Michael Walden4. Bang Away featuring Cali Three and Roman Morello5. Time Travel - YOYOKA, Derrick McKenzie and Josephine Peppink6. Home Bestie7. Never Say Goodbye featuring Leon Vincent and Frank Simes8. Double Trouble (2024 Version) with Ken Okada9. Keychain10. Shooting Star featuring Tulani11. Mud - Stained Boots12. Sparkling (Duo Version) featuring Ai Furusato13. Hello Sunshine featuring Rachel West14. Changes featuring Ai FurusatoVisit YOYOKA online at:For More Information on YOYOKA, contact:

Good Times Bad Times - LED ZEPPELIN / Cover by 8-year-old, YOYOKA

