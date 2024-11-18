Spay and Neuter Grants Program Advisory Board (SNAB) Meeting Notice

November 18, 2024 The Spay and Neuter Grants Program Advisory Board (SNAB) will hold a virtual work session on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 10:00am until 11:00am, to discuss program materials and guidelines. This work session is open to the public for observation, but there will not be an opportunity for public comment or questions and answers. To obtain the link for this meeting, email the Program Coordinator, Jen Swanson, at jen.swanson@maryland.gov.

