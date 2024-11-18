Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,635 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,299 in the last 365 days.

Spay and Neuter Grants Program Advisory Board (SNAB) Meeting Notice

The Spay and Neuter Grants Program Advisory Board (SNAB) will hold a virtual work session on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 10:00am until 11:00am, to discuss program materials and guidelines. This work session is open to the public for observation, but there will not be an opportunity for public comment or questions and answers. To obtain the link for this meeting, email the Program Coordinator, Jen Swanson, at jen.swanson@maryland.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Spay and Neuter Grants Program Advisory Board (SNAB) Meeting Notice

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more