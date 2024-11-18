MPD Makes Arrest in Rhode Island Avenue Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northeast.
On Saturday, May 11, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast for the report of an Armed Robbery. The suspect approached the victims at the listed location, brandished a firearm and demanded property. One of the victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. Neither victim was injured.
On Sunday, November 17, 2024, 23-year-old-Mustafa Carter of Northeast, DC, turned himself in at the Fifth District Station. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime Of Violence.
CCN: 24070885
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.