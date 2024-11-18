MPD Makes Arrest in Rhode Island Avenue Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery that occurred in Northeast.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast for the report of an Armed Robbery. The suspect approached the victims at the listed location, brandished a firearm and demanded property. One of the victims complied and the suspect fled the scene. Neither victim was injured.

On Sunday, November 17, 2024, 23-year-old-Mustafa Carter of Northeast, DC, turned himself in at the Fifth District Station. As a result of the detectives’ investigation, he was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime Of Violence.

CCN: 24070885

###