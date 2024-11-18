Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an assault in Northwest.

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest, for an assault. The victim advised officers that an unknown suspect approached him on a bicycle and assaulted him with a hammer. The suspect fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, November 15, 2024, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Third District officers located the suspect in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. 43-year-old Darrell Marshall, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer), and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

CCN: 24177070

###

