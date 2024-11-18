MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an assault in Northwest.
On Thursday, November 14, 2024, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest, for an assault. The victim advised officers that an unknown suspect approached him on a bicycle and assaulted him with a hammer. The suspect fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Friday, November 15, 2024, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Third District officers located the suspect in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. 43-year-old Darrell Marshall, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer), and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
CCN: 24177070
