MPD Makes Arrest in Northwest Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest has been made in an assault in Northwest.

On Thursday, November 14, 2024, at approximately 11:34 a.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Park Road, Northwest, for an assault. The victim advised officers that an unknown suspect approached him on a bicycle and assaulted him with a hammer. The suspect fled the scene. DC Fire and EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, November 15, 2024, at approximately 10:50 a.m., Third District officers located the suspect in the 1600 block of Columbia Road, Northwest. 43-year-old Darrell Marshall, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer), and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

CCN: 24177070

