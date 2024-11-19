Introducing Calibrite Color Management Kits, just in time for the Holidays

All-in-one kits delivering a fully color-managed workflow from capture to edit and grading for Color Perfectionists

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calibrite, LLC is proud to announce three new kits providing the essential tools that demanding photographers, filmmakers and content creators need for an optimized color managed workflow.Includes the Calibrite Display 123 and ColorChecker Passport Video 2Designed for content creators working across photo, video, and digital platforms. It includes the Display 123 for super easy and super accurate monitor calibration and the ColorChecker Passport Video 2 for both videography content creation as well as photo work. The Creator Kit is ideal for YouTubers and anyone capturing still and video images and editing for the web.Now, specially priced at $179/179 €Includes the Calibrite Display Pro HL and ColorChecker Passport Photo 2Ideal for Color Perfectionist photographers, it pairs the Display Pro HL and ColorChecker Passport Photo 2, which together offer precision colour control from capture to edit. The Display Pro HL measures and profiles various display types, including LCD, mini-LED, OLED, and Apple XDR. The ColorChecker Passport Photo 2 includes every chart needed for the photographer on the go including the industry standard ColorChecker Classic chart.Now, specially priced at $279/279 €Includes the Calibrite Display Plus HL and ColorChecker Passport Video 2Created for Color Perfectionists working in Video or for hybrid professionals who work in both video and photography. The Display Plus HL device is ideal for videographers as it supports monitors up to 10,000 nits and accurately measures LCD, mini-LED, OLED, and Apple XDR displays. The ColorChecker Passport Video 2 includes all the essential targets for videography and photography.Now, specially priced at $299/299 €“We’re excited to offer these comprehensive color management kits, ensuring that every creative professional, from beginners to experts, has the right tools for achieving their vision. Whatever you’re creative profession, our kits are designed to provide the precision and flexibility needed to stay ahead of the curve in today’s fast-evolving, digital landscape. As we continue to develop innovative products, we are committed to delivering solutions that cater to all user segments while staying future-ready.”- Stefan Zrenner, Calibrite General Manager"Our goal is that everyone who cares about color begin the new year with a start-to-finish color managed workflow. Our three new kits provide the essential tools for both camera and monitor control, making them ideal for Color perfectionist photographers, filmmakers, or content creators of every experience level. Calibrite kits are now available at special pricing and make great gifts for the holidays."- Brenda Hipsher, Calibrite VP Sales and MarketingFor more details on this and future Calibrite product news, please contact info@calibrite.comProduct imagery is available for download at https://macgroupus.box.com/s/2x16wvzbma4seszl76sfegv0zv0kuy12 About Calibrite:Calibrite is committed to providing the very best color control solutions for Color Perfectionists; photographers, filmmakers, designers, and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color critical creative workflow. For more information, visit calibrite.com

