Elinchrom Launches Their New LED 100 C

Elinchrom LED 100 C LED Light Kit

I never thought we could blend power and creativity in such a compact unit! It's a blessing for those, like me, who mix photography and video!” — Anthony Passant, Elinchrom Ambassador and Photographer

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing The Elinchrom LED 100 C The Freedom to CreateMade Portable. The Elinchrom LED 100 C is a powerful 100W LED light, designed for photographers, videographers, and content creators who demand professional-grade performance in a compact and portable package. With a high CRI of 95+ for accurate color reproduction, an adjustable color temperature range from 2700°K to 6500°K, and 50W of RGB capabilities, this LED light delivers exceptional brightness and versatility. Perfect for studio or on-location shoots, it features a built-in battery and intuitive touchscreen."The launch of the LED 100 C is an exciting new adventure for Elinchrom. For decades, we have been at the forefront of flash innovation, and now, we are embracing continuous lighting to support the evolving needs of today's creatives. This is just the beginning of a new chapter, and we can't wait to see how photographers and content creators integrate the LED 100 C into their workflows." - Simon Whittle, CEO of ElinchromCompact PowerhouseThe Elinchrom LED 100 C delivers 100W of powerful bi-color output and 50W of RGB capability in a compact and lightweight body, making it the perfect tool for both on-location and studio shoots.Wide Color Temperature Range with Vivid RGB ControlWith a color temperature range of 2700°K to 6500°K and fully adjustable RGB in 1° increments, the LED 100 C allows creators to fine-tune lighting.High Color Accuracy for Professional ResultsBoasting a CRI of 95+, the LED 100 C ensures true-to-life color reproduction, ideal for photographers, videographers, and content creators aiming for professional results.Versatile Compatibility with Light ShapersCompatible out of the box with Elinchrom OCF, Elinchrom full mount and most Profoto-mount light shapers.Built-in Battery for Portable FreedomA 72Wh built-in battery delivers up to approx. 40 minutes of continuous lighting at full power and can be recharged via a 100W USB-C Power Delivery.Dynamic FX Mode for Creative StorytellingWith 15 built-in special effects, including Lightning, Fireworks, Candle, and Paparazzi, the LED 100 C enables creators to craft dynamic and cinematic lighting.For more details on this and future Elinchrom product news, please contact Blake Griffin, Elinchrom Brand Manager: blakeg@macgroupus.com.

Elinchrom LED 100 C - The COB Light for Photo & Video

