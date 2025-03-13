Calibrite Unveils PROFILER 2.0 Software featuring NEW Camera Calibration Module for Precision Digital Color Management

Calibrite PROFILER 2.0

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Calibrite, the leader in color management solutions, is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated release of PROFILER 2.0 , a significant update to its color calibration software that now includes an all-new Camera Calibration Module that promises to redefine color accuracy for both monitors and cameras.Featuring built-in presets for those new to color management and fully customizable features for more advanced users, Calibrite PROFILER 2.0 is the calibration software that works seamlessly with every Calibrite Display Device and Calibrite ColorChecker Target to deliver an optimized, end-to-end digital color workflow ensuring consistently ideal color from capture through to edit and color grading for Color Perfectionists everywhere.The new Camera Calibration module in PROFILER 2.0 promises color accuracy when creating custom camera profiles. It automatically detects the reference target in any shot, making it easy and fast to use. Users can also effortlessly organize, activate, or delete profiles with the built-in profile manager.Key features of the new Camera Calibration Module include:Color Accuracy for Monitors & Cameras - Calibrate both monitor(s) and camera(s) with Calibrite PROFILER 2.0 for color accuracy from capture to display. Simplify your workflow with advanced color profiles delivering true-to-life colors— from subtle nuances to bold contrasts-ensuring flawless, consistent color.Calibration & Automatic Target Recognition - Save time and hassles with automatic target recognition and single or dual illuminant DNG profiles. Even in challenging lighting, Calibrite PROFILER 2.0 ensures accurate calibration so photographers and creators can focus on creating rather than constant fine-tuning.Streamlined Editing & Software Integrations - Enjoy smooth, consistent workflows in Adobe Lightroom, Photoshop, Capture One, and other ICC- compatible software. Creating and applying custom DNG or ICC profiles becomes second nature, keeping edits cohesive and professional.Consistency Across Multiple Cameras & Scenes - Whether managing a multi-camera shoot and/or working with different camera/lens combinations, Calibrite's unified color calibration maintains uniformity across all your gear, delivering a cohesive look in every image.Hassle-Free Profile Management & Sharing - Organize, activate, or delete profiles with the built-in profile manager. Export and import presets across devices to keep color settings consistent. Calibrite's upcoming registration system will allow direct cross-device access, eliminating manual transfers for consistent workflows wherever you work.Automatic Updates & Comprehensive Support - Stay on top of new features with automatic updates, intuitive help files, and detailed supportresources."We are committed to providing our ever-expanding community of Color Perfectionists with the most powerful tools to optimize their color workflow. With Calibrite PROFILER 2.0, we are excited to empower creatives with our new Camera Calibration module, which ensures unmatched color accuracy from capture to display. This innovation simplifies the workflow for photographers and visual artists alike, allowing them to focus on their craft while achieving flawless color consistency across all devices." - Stefan Zrenner Calibrite General ManagerThe latest version of Calibrite Profiler Software is compatible with all major operating systems and is available now for download at calibrite.com/us/profiler For more information, please contact Brenda Hipsher, Calibrite Brand Manager at brendah@macgroupus.com.ABOUT CALIBRITECalibrite is committed to providing the very best color control solutions for Color Perfectionists; photographers, filmmakers, designers, and content creators who love color and demand the very best tools for their color critical creative workflow. For more information, visit calibrite.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.