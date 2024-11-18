Dr. Ellen Glickman Provides Perspective on Appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Health and Human Services Secretary

Dr. Ellen Glickman

Moving Towards Health Transformation Through Data and Science-Based Health Policies

Americans deserve health policies informed by the best available data and scientific integrity.” — Ellen Glickman, Ph.D.

KENT, OH, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Ellen Glickman , a leading expert in exercise physiology, Kent State University professor, and Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), shared insights on the recent appointment of Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS). With more than 30 years of experience in exercise physiology, Dr. Glickman underscores the significance of Kennedy’s background and his stated mission to “Make America Healthy Again.”“As HHS Secretary Kennedy will bring nearly three decades of experience in environmental law and policy to this pivotal role,” said Dr. Glickman. “As an exercise physiologist, I’ve seen firsthand the growing challenges we face in public health, with alarming levels of obesity and physical inactivity across the United States”.“Approximately 40.3% of the U.S. population is classified as obese, and nearly 31% fall short of the World Health Organization’s recommendations for minimum physical activity.” Dr. Glickman adds, “Kennedy’s advocacy for science-driven, transparent research could signal an important ‘step’ towards tackling these issues.”Dr. Glickman emphasized that Kennedy’s support for reducing processed foods, eliminating harmful chemicals and additives, and promoting public health could be transformative for millions of Americans.“By focusing on nutrition, chronic disease prevention, and lifestyle changes, we could make great strides toward healthier communities,” Dr. Glickman continued. “Kennedy’s approach aligns with the growing body of research calling for public health policies grounded in peer-reviewed science and transparency. Americans deserve health policies informed by the best available data and scientific integrity.”Dr. Glickman’s experience in exercise physiology has long highlighted the need for holistic health policies that encompass diet, exercise, and environmental factors.“The intersection of nutrition, physical activity, and public health is critical,” Dr. Glickman said. “A data-driven approach to health and wellness has the potential to reshape our healthcare landscape and reduce preventable chronic diseases.”About Dr. Ellen Glickman:Dr. Ellen Glickman is a leading expert in exercise physiology with an extensive portfolio that includes approximately 100 scientific journal publications, three technical reports, and a book chapter. A Fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine (FACSM), Dr. Glickman serves as a reviewer for prestigious journals, including Medicine in Science and Sport and Exercise. Recognized for her engaging lectures at national and international conferences, Dr. Glickman has partnered with Orbital Research Inc. to advance the field of environmental physiology through innovative technology. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh and has held academic positions at Louisiana State University and Kent State University.###Please visit: http://www.ellenglickman.com/ For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Glickman, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

