Greenbuild International Conference + Expo 2024 Wraps in Philadelphia, PA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Last week, the 2024 Greenbuild International Conference + Expo hosted thousands of sustainability professionals at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA. It featured a packed exhibit hall and over 200 CE-accredited education sessions on topics including LEED v5, resilience, decarbonization, and Passive House principles.As the largest sustainable building event in the United States, Greenbuild is the hub for the green building movement – bringing attendees world-class keynotes including, Actor, Director, Activist, and Author, Don Cheadle, and Futurist, Author, and Founder of Longpath Labs, Ari Wallach.USGBC took Greenbuild’s keynote stage on Thursday, November 14, to a packed house, honoring our progress with LEED v5, highlighting the critical work underway, and setting the stage for an accelerated push, challenging us to scale our collective impact moving forward.“Every year Greenbuild offers a forum for our ever-growing community to connect, learn about trends in our industry, and share ideas shaping our collective work,” said Peter Templeton, president and CEO, U.S. Green Building Council. “This year was no different. USGBC shared details on LEED v5, the newest version of the LEED rating system, and launched PERFORM, a new program for building portfolios. We released a new report demonstrating the impact of our community and work, and a joint call to action with global partners to accelerate sustainable financing for existing buildings. The thousands of community members who joined us left the conference with the resolve to continue our work creating certainty for a more sustainable future for all.”In addition, the Greenbuild conference program featured workshops and sessions dedicated to LEED v5, addressing crucial issues such as equity, health, ecosystems, and resilience. An all-new Phius track featured sessions on passive house principles, offering Phius credits to attendees. Other session topics covered everything sustainability professionals need to know today to build healthy spaces including, decarbonization, embodied carbon, ESG, resilience, collaboration and much more.“It’s been an excellent week here at Greenbuild in Philadelphia. I’m always honored to be in the presence of such brilliant speakers, innovative product designs, and collaborating with a community that cares deeply about our planet,” said Sherida Sessa, Senior Vice President of Greenbuild. “Greenbuild allows us to celebrate progress, share ideas, and empower each other to positively impact generations to come.”New in the Exhibit Hall, Greenbuild hosted four pavilions for mindful Materials, Phius, Mass Timber, Carbon Storing Materials, and Steel, offering attendees an organized view of diverse companies grouped based on their shared mission and product category.During the day, participants took advantage of various networking opportunities and wellness activities including, morning run/walks, yoga, a wellness room, as well as the USGBC’s all-new Leadership Luncheon celebrating 2024's LEED Fellows, the annual Women in Green Luncheon, speed networking, roundtable discussions, and more.Greenbuild attendees concluded Thursday with the Greenbuild Gala presented by USGBC, held at the Franklin Institute in Philadelphia. The Gala gave attendees the opportunity to explore exhibits and displays and connect with each other outside of the convention center.Attendees also had the chance to see behind-the-scenes of Philadelphia's most sustainable spaces with green building tours to the Philadelphia Navy Yard, Drexel Health Science Building, and many LEED/SITES projects across the city.If you missed it, on-demand access to Greenbuild content will be available for pass holders in late November and continue until February 2025. Visit www.greenbuildexpo.com for information.In 2025, Greenbuild will continue its sustainability mission - in Los Angeles, CA., November 4-7, 2025 | Expo 5-6 at the LEED Gold Los Angeles Convention Center.###About GreenbuildGreenbuild International Conference and Expo is owned and operated by Informa Connect, a division of Informa, and presented by the U.S. Green Building Council. Greenbuild is the world's largest event dedicated to green building. Each year, the conference brings together attendees and exhibitors from across the green building sector, spanning commercial and residential professionals, architects, building owners and operators, students, advocates, and educators.About Informa ConnectInforma Connect, a division of Informa plc, is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We operate major branded events in Global Finance, Life Sciences, Construction & Real Estate, Restaurant & Hospitality, and in a number of other specialist markets and connect communities online year-round.About the U.S. Green Building CouncilThe U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a prosperous and sustainable future through cost-efficient and energy-saving green buildings. USGBC works toward its mission of market transformation through its LEED green building program, robust educational offerings, an international network of local community leaders, the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, the Center for Green Schools, and advocacy in support of public policy that encourages and enables green buildings and communities. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

