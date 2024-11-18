State Leaders Ask Utah State University to Intervene in Case Protecting Women’s Sports

NEWS RELEASE

Nov. 18, 2024

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 18, 2024) – Gov. Spencer J. Cox, Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz have asked Utah State University to move to intervene in the case against the Mountain West Conference, filed last week in a U.S. District Court. If granted, Utah State University would join 11 women volleyball players from five universities and a coach in requesting the court to enjoin the Mountain West Conference from enforcing its transgender participation policy.

Gov. Cox, President Adams and Speaker Schultz release the following statement:

“Female athletes deserve the right to a safe playing field, fair competition and equal opportunities. By intervening, Utah will send a clear message that these rights are non-negotiable. The NCAA, Mountain West Conference and other institutions across the nation have failed to take action, thereby undermining vital protections and putting female athletes at risk. We will continue to defend our female athletes and the integrity of our athletic programs.”