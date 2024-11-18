TGW Logistics has secured a major order from the Betty Barclay Group

Photo from the Betty Barclay Group's groundbreaking ceremony to begin construction of the logistics center that will house the TGW automation solution

The TGW solution will make it possible to dispatch ten million articles of clothing per year domestically and internationally from one central location.

MARCHTRENK, AUSTRIA, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TGW Logistics has landed a large order from the fashion specialist Betty Barclay Group. The leading international supplier of highly automated material handling solutions will equip the fashion company's new distribution center in Nußloch, Germany with cutting-edge automation technology.

Ground was broken for the highly automated fulfillment center on Monday, November 4, 2024. The Logistics Center for the Betty Barclay Group (LCBBG) will enable flat goods to be handled entirely at a single location. Up to now, distribution has been decentralized and often handled externally. Soon, roughly 150 employees will dispatch 10 million articles of clothing per year from the over 15,000 m² facility. The first deliveries are planned for the third quarter of 2026.

TGW FLASHPICK AS THE HIGH-PERFORMANCE HEART OF THE SYSTEM

The TGW FlashPick constitutes the core of the solution. Among other things, the system comprises a shuttle warehouse with 120,000 storage locations, as well as twelve ergonomic PickCenter picking workstations. The individual areas of the installation will be connected by 3.4 kilometers of KingDrive conveyor technology.

LONG-TERM COLLABORATION

"Our comprehensive experience and numerous references in the fashion industry convinced the Betty Barclay Group that TGW Logistics is the right partner for this project. Our technology not only offers the ideal solution for their future business requirements, but also the efficiency and scalability necessary for long-term success," emphasizes Johann Steinkellner, CEO of TGW Systems Integration. "We are delighted that Betty Barclay will continue to rely on TGW expertise once the system is in operation: they have also signed a 20-year Lifetime Services contract." The concept is tailored specifically to the needs of the fashion company and encompasses the areas of maintenance, repair and spare parts management.

"This investment in the LCBBG is an important milestone for the future of our group of companies. We are confident that this step will noticeably optimize processes, performance and thus our entire customer service," says Manfred Plaar, CFO of the Betty Barclay Group. His confidence in the new logistics center and the positive influence it will have on the future potential of the company as well as the economic region is apparent.

Many leading fashion companies rely on TGW Logistics as their intralogistics partner, including the online giant Zalando, sporting goods specialist Puma, professional clothing manufacturer Engelbert Strauss, and the fashion label Mango.



