Bobbie Shrivastav and Dr. Renu Ann Joseph Launch Momentum—Celebrating Women, Diverse Innovators, and Change in Insurance

"Momentum: Makers and Builders" is a testament to the wave of innovation led by extraordinary women and diverse leaders in insurance technology.

As the industry shifts from being tech-enabled to truly human-enabled, it’s essential to place the right people in the right roles to turn a strong product into a well-executed vision.” — Bobbie Shrivastav, co-author

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The groundbreaking new book, "Momentum: Makers and Builders"—co-authored by insurtech pioneers Bobbie Shrivastav and Dr. Renu Ann Joseph—is now available on Amazon. Officially launched at the InsurTech Connect (ITC) conference in Las Vegas in October, "Momentum" offers a compelling exploration of female founders transforming the insurance technology landscape.

“As the industry shifts from being tech-enabled to truly human-enabled, it’s essential to place the right people in the right roles to turn a strong product into a well-executed vision,” explained Shrivastav, founder of SovBob Consulting, Benekiva, and Docsmore. She encouraged women in insurtech to build networks and take courageous steps, emphasizing that culture and community are critical accelerators for growth.

Joseph, an insurtech strategist and successful entrepreneur, shared insights from "Momentum" on the courage and resilience of the featured female founders. “Each founder has a unique ‘why’ that propels her,” said Joseph. “Seeing how they leverage small wins to build momentum is inspiring, especially in a traditionally male-dominated industry.” She urges aspiring female leaders to take leaps of faith, assured that a supportive community stands ready to help them succeed.

Why "Momentum" Matters

While both visibility and funding for women in technology have seen incremental growth, female founders still face systemic barriers—under-representation, lack of role models, and gender bias—which limit access to venture capital. These hurdles are even higher in insurtech, where only a small fraction of funding reaches women in the heavily regulated insurance industry.

"Momentum" amplifies the stories of female founders in insurtech, who are often overlooked yet essential to the industry's evolution. These women are pioneering innovations that use artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain to enhance efficiencies, improve risk evaluation, and streamline insurance claims. Their journeys represent the perseverance and ingenuity required to succeed in this male-dominated field. Through their voices, "Momentum" aims to inspire and pave a smoother path for the next wave of women leaders in insurtech.

Making Waves in Insurtech and Beyond

Nearly 100 people attended the "Momentum" book signing event at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 15. “It felt especially meaningful to celebrate 'Momentum' at ITC, where many of the women featured in the book have found success, funding, and community,” said Bill Harris, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer of ITC. “We are proud to support initiatives like 'Momentum' that foster partnerships and lasting friendships, ushering in a new chapter for not only female founders, but also for women collectively in the insurance ecosystem.”

The Makers and Builders

Featuring a foreword by industry leader Sabine VanderLinden, "Momentum" spotlights remarkable women founders shaping the industry’s future, including: Anna Bojić, Helene Burke, Jacqueline Legrand, Jane Wang, Jennifer Linton, Kate Stillwell, Kate Terry, Dr. Malgorzata Stys, Margeaux Giles, and Megan Bingham-Walker. Each chapter offers insights into their journeys, from launching startups to advancing diversity and driving change.

“Bobbie and Renu aren’t just ‘successful women in insurance’; they’re visionary innovators who have created success in an industry eager for digital transformation,” said Brett Ashley McKenzie, Founder of CoVerse Communications, editor and publicist for the Momentum book and brand. “They’re on a mission, transforming the trail they’ve blazed into a smoother path for others—both women and men—to follow.”

“This book is a testament to the powerful revolution within insurtech,” added Nicholas Lamparelli, Managing Partner of Insurance Nerds and the book’s publisher. “The future of insurance is female, and 'Momentum' provides the blueprint and inspiration for how we get there.”

About the Authors

Bobbie Shrivastav, MBA, PMP, is an award-winning entrepreneur, technology innovator, and Founder of SovBob Consulting. She drives results for policyholders, claimants, and insurers, co-hosts the Insurance Sync podcast, and invests in startups. Passionate about digital innovation, Bobbie champions modernizing legacy processes through fearless leadership.

Dr. Renu Ann Joseph—an economist, data scientist, and founder of Luminant Analytics—specializes in U.S. trucking insurance pricing and AI education. Host of the Innovation Odyssey podcast, she leverages over 20 years of global experience. Currently, she is raising a venture fund to empower data-driven startups and redefine capital access for entrepreneurs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.