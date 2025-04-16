Bryan Murray Joins Poms & Associates to Expand Sacramento Market Presence

Bryan Murray

CALABASAS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Poms & Associates is proud to welcome Bryan Murray to our team as a new producer based in Sacramento. With a background in both technology and insurance, Bryan brings a unique perspective to commercial risk management and a deep commitment to building long-term client relationships.

Born and raised in Sacramento, Mr. Murray understands the local business landscape and the challenges property owners and investors face. Over the past several years, he has developed a strong focus in multifamily, office, and industrial properties—alongside a growing specialization in the technology sector. His transition from tech to insurance was driven by a desire to find work that’s not only professionally fulfilling but also better aligned with his personal values.

“At this stage in my career, I was looking for a firm that values client service at the highest level and invests in long-term relationships,” he shared. “Poms stood out for its deep bench of expertise, collaborative culture, and resources like risk modeling that allow us to solve complex challenges for clients.”

Mr. Murray will focus on expanding our footprint in Northern California, with a particular emphasis on real estate portfolios and client-first advisory. His passion for teamwork and interest in integrated solutions across property & casualty and employee benefits makes him a strong addition to the firm.

Outside of work, Mr. Murray is grounded by his family—including his two young children—and draws inspiration from reading and community involvement. His guiding philosophy is shaped by a commitment to being present, adaptable, and values-driven—principles that align closely with our approach at Poms.

About Poms: A Proactive Approach to Risk Management

Poms & Associates brings a fresh perspective to business and personal insurance, ensuring protection against liability and proactive shielding from risk. Leveraging decades of experience and expertise, Poms believes that knowledge is the best insurance. Proactive risk management is seen as a smarter way to insure, helping businesses avoid expensive claims, and if they do occur, Poms & Associates is prepared to mitigate them.

