Visionary Insurance Innovators Among Winners of 2025 Making Waves Awards

The stunning trophies of the Making Waves Awards at InsurTech Hartford Jennifer Linton, Meredith Barnes-Cook, Valkyrie Holmes, and Michael Balarezo are among the winners Lisa Bickus, Meg Duty, Prasath Parthiban, Gordon Hui are among the winners.

Winners Across Four Categories Include Break-Out Leaders like Valkyrie Holmes of Faura, Michael Balarezo of Adjusto, and Meg Duty of Puritan Life

These honorees aren’t just improving insurance—they’re reimagining it. Their breakthroughs in technology, leadership, and execution are creating ripple effects across the industry. We're very proud.” — Stacey Brown, Founder of InsurTech Hartford.

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsurTech Hartford proudly announces the winners of the 2025 Making Waves Awards, recognizing standout leaders and disruptors who are redefining what’s possible in insurance. From pioneering AI-powered solutions to driving cultural transformation and operational excellence, this year’s honorees are making bold moves—and lasting impact—across the insurance ecosystem.

The Making Waves Awards spotlight individuals and companies who aren’t just following trends—they’re setting them. Selected across four influential categories, the 2025 award recipients exemplify forward-thinking leadership, boundary-pushing innovation, and a commitment to shaping a smarter, stronger insurance industry. Honorees will be celebrated at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium during a reception beginning at 5:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, April 29 in the Connecticut Convention Center. All IHS attendees are welcome at the ceremony. Each winner will receive a custom designed trophy, and will be available for media interviews during and following the event.

“These honorees aren’t just improving insurance—they’re reimagining it,” said Stacey Brown, Founder of InsurTech Hartford. “Their breakthroughs in technology, leadership, and execution are creating ripple effects across the industry. We’re proud to recognize their achievements and amplify their impact.”

The 2025 Making Waves Awards Winners By Category

Industry Thought Leader

- Jennifer Linton, CEO & Founder, Fenris Digital

- Meredith Barnes-Cook, Partner, ReSource Pro Consulting

Innovative Entrepreneur

- Valkyrie Holmes, CEO / Co-founder, Faura

- Michael Balarezo, CEO, Adjusto

Innovation Excellence – Life Insurance

- Lisa Bickus, CEO, 1891 Financial Life

- Meg Duty, SVP of Technology, Puritan Life

Innovation Excellence – P&C Insurance

- Prasath Parthiban, Assistant Vice President, Sompo

- Gordon Hui, SVP, Product Management ATS, HSB, a Munich Re Company

The 2025 Making Waves Awards will be presented at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium, taking place April 28–30. As one of the industry’s most anticipated gatherings, the Symposium convenes top executives, founders, and thought leaders to explore transformative ideas and spark new collaborations in insurance and insurtech.

For more information about the Making Waves Awards and to register for the InsurTech Hartford Symposium, visit https://insurtechhartfordsymposium.com/register.html. There is still limited space to register at a special Women's History Month discount rate through March 31.

Last year's winners included a diverse class of well-respected industry thought leaders, who cited the significant impact of the awards on their career:

“Working to try to get people thinking about and engaging in making meaningful change in our industry, you rarely get signs that it’s having an impact. When I found out I was receiving one of the inaugural Making Waves Awards, I felt genuinely seen for what I’ve been trying to do, and that meant so much.”

— Bryan Falchuk, President & CEO, Property & Liability Resource Bureau

“Being honored with InsurTech Hartford's industry influencer award gives recognition of a tremendous amount of hard work that takes place in building influence and driving industry innovation that isn't always easy to see. It also allows me to more easily build strategic alliances with others who are on the same path with the same passion for our industry. It's an invaluable community of leaders and innovators that gives us something special to share and build upon for others.” — Marissa Buckley, Co-Founder, RevUp

“It was humbling to be a recipient of the 2024 Making Waves Award at IHS. It has had a significant impact in helping build my professional network and continue to establish authority in my industry niche.” — Curtis Goldsborough, President, National Insurance Inspection Services

“The Making Waves Awards are a unique opportunity to recognize people in our industry who are shaking up the way that we think and changing the discussion! No other event captures that energy in the same way.” — Ema Roloff, Co-Founder and Principal Consultant, Roloff Consulting

“The Making Waves Award inspired me to consider how I can make an impact in our industry every day and reminds us how big waves often begin as small and constant ripples. In my practice area, we inform and help clients learn, grow, and connect within the P&C ecosystem with this in mind.”

— Alan Demers, President, InsurTech Consulting, LLC

“For me, it was a testament to all the work I’ve done in the industry! It also reaffirmed that titles are a dime a dozen floating, but true work and hustle get recognized!” — Bobbie Shrivastav, Founder, Solvrays

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.