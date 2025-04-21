Christopher Frankland Joins Ennabl, Strengthening Its Leadership Bench with Global InsurTech Expertise

Christopher Frankland has joined the team at ennabl.

Award-winning thought leader brings global innovation and partnership acumen to Ennabl’s next phase of growth

Chris is a leader who bridges global innovation with on-the-ground execution. He brings a deep understanding of what brokers need. We’re thrilled to have him on board.” — Kabir Syed, CEO of Ennabl

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ennabl, the leading data intelligence platform for insurance brokers, announced today that Christopher Frankland has joined the company in a strategic leadership capacity, adding deep InsurTech expertise, a global network, and a proven track record of innovation to Ennabl’s growing momentum.

A British-born InsurTech executive based in Omaha, Frankland has spent the past decade helping modernize the insurance industry through technology, thought leadership, and cross-border collaboration. He is the founder of InsurTech360, an influential platform connecting startups, investors, and experts across the global insurance ecosystem. His previous leadership roles have included Head of Strategic Partnerships at ReSource Pro and Global Head of Product & Innovation at Cover Desk, where he spearheaded the launch of their international innovation lab.

Frankland’s decision to join Ennabl reflects his belief in the company’s mission to unify broker data into a single, intelligent ecosystem — giving insurance professionals the clarity they need to operate more efficiently and grow with confidence.

“I’ve spent years working with brokers and startups around the world, and the problem is always the same: data that’s fragmented, disconnected, and underutilized,” said Frankland. “Ennabl is solving that. This isn’t just a better tech — it’s a better foundation. I’m excited to help take that story further.”

Frankland’s expertise spans intelligent automation, robotic process automation (RPA), analytics, chatbots, and cognitive services — technologies that he believes can empower brokers, not replace them.

He is also a highly sought-after mentor, contributing to programs like Lloyd’s Lab, the Global Insurance Accelerator, and Gener8tor. He regularly advises founders and product teams on how to scale solutions that blend customer experience with operational efficiency.

“Chris is one of those leaders who bridges global innovation with on-the-ground execution,” said Kabir Syed, CEO of Ennabl. “He brings a deep understanding of what brokers need, and he’s been a connector in this industry for a long time. We’re thrilled to have him on board.”

When he’s not shaping the future of insurance, Frankland is a devoted family man, lifelong athlete, and passionate supporter of both British and American sports. He will be a featured speaker at upcoming the National Association of Professional Insurance Agents event on May 6th-8th at Graceland in Memphis; and at IB FutureFest in Santa Monica July 10-11, where he will lead a workshop on how brokers can use ChatGPT and natural language AI to improve customer experiences and automate manual work.

