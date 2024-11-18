PLEASE SHARE: 9/11 Notice Act Webinar and Resources

Dear Provider Partner,

The NYS 9/11 Notice Act requires that employers inform current and former employees who were in the Lower Manhattan and northern Brooklyn exposure zones between September 2001 and May 2002 of federal assistance programs for which they may be eligible. Governor Kathy Hochul’s Office recently hosted two webinars highlighting these assistance programs and resources that are available to help spread the word about them.

Below is a link to a recording of the webinar. If you were not able to attend, I ask you to view the recording and share it and the accompanying digital toolkit with your appropriate agency staff and colleagues. We need to do all we can to make sure everyone who was impacted by the conditions in New York City following the 9/11 terrorist attack can access the support they need and deserve.

Webinar recording: September 18, 2024

Toolkit: The 9/11 Notice Act Toolkit provides digital and printable resources to help businesses fulfill their obligation under the 9/11 Notice Act. It includes postal and email mailings, website materials, flyers, social media posts to help spread awareness, and links to other helpful state and federal resources.

The toolkit is available for download at this link.

Thank you,

Willow Baer

Acting Commissioner