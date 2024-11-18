RoofersCoffeeShop® Releases 2024 Roofing Industry Trends Report

RCS 2024 Trends Report

The 2024 Trends Report reveals contractors’ challenges and top needs in today’s industry

Roofing professionals offer key insights that highlight today's hurdles and successes, while also shaping the industry's future needs.” — Heidi J. Ellsworth

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning website where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, announces the release of its latest Roofing Industry Trends Report , sponsored by Beacon Building Products. This Trends Report, which gathered information from May to September 2024, reveals contractors’ current business issues, how they are finding success in recruiting and retaining talent and examines their use of subcontracting crews.“Roofing professionals offer key insights that highlight today's hurdles and successes, while also shaping the industry's future needs. This Trends Survey helps us understand what contractors and industry members are facing, enabling us to equip them with essential tools and networking opportunities to tackle these challenges,” stated Heidi J. Ellsworth, RCS president.The findings from the report were the subject of a Coffee Conversationsepisode featuring roofing professionals from the east coast, west coast and a national roofing manufacturer who spoke to the issues they are seeing in their respective areas of the country. Jon Gardner of Owens Corning, Amanda Veinott of Maven Roofing & Exteriors, Rachel Hoover of Ace Roofing joined moderator Karen Edwards and survey manager Lauren White to dive deeper into the trends uncovered in the survey and report.Below are some key findings from the information gathered from the 210 respondents:- The top three business issues at the time of taking the survey were: recruitment and retention, training and material cost- 25% of respondents indicated they are not experiencing a labor shortage- 57% of contractors are using subcontracting crews- New products/installation training was identified as the greatest training need amongst respondents- Nearly 50% of respondents indicated that digital advertising remains their greatest marketing needSince 2016, RCS has surveyed contractors in the industry and developed six Trends Reports to date that focus on the challenges faced by contractors, their likes and the tools and technology they are using to build their businesses.About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com

Coffee Conversations: 2024 Trends Report

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.