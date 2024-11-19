An Essential Book for Navigating Today’s Loneliness Crisis

Dan J. Berger Releases "The Quest" With Forbes Books

“The Quest: The Definitive Guide to Finding Belonging” by Dan J. Berger is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Quest: The Definitive Guide to Finding Belonging" by Dan J. Berger is now available. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes, and is available today on Amazon As the world faces a growing loneliness pandemic, "The Quest" offers a solution. By emphasizing the importance of self-awareness and authentic connection, Dan J. Berger shows a clear path toward overcoming isolation and creating meaningful relationships.In "The Quest," Berger explores the fundamental human need for belonging in a world increasingly defined by isolation. Using a combination of personal stories, research, and practical exercises, Berger presents a step-by-step approach to finding a genuine sense of connection. The book introduces readers to the concept of belonging archetypes, four distinct ways that people find meaning, and guides them through a metaphorical climb to rediscover the relationships and environments that best align with their unique traits.“Unlike the approach of many authors in the self-help category where they discuss esoteric concepts of belonging without any practical advice," Berger said. "This is a guidebook for anyone seeking a thoughtful and structured process of how to find their sense of belonging.”While "The Quest" has something for everyone, Berger includes a bonus chapter tailored for leaders to employ these strategies with their teams. It offers practical strategies for strengthening social bonds, avoiding superficial connections, and achieving a lasting sense of joy in the workplace.Andrew Yang, founder of the Forward Party and former presidential candidate, said, “Dan’s guide to finding belonging is what our country needs in order to address the loneliness epidemic that has been tearing at the fabric of our society.”In his praise of Berger’s book, author of "The Power of Bad" and "The Science of Free Will" Roy F. Baumeister said, “Dan Berger has written a lovely book addressing one of the fundamental challenges of human life, namely the quest for belonging. Mixing personal wisdom and entertaining anecdotes with a strong foundation in scientific research, he explains in clear and plain language how to succeed at connecting. For the millions of people who feel alone or excluded, this book provides a solid blueprint for improving your life.”"Given the tension and climate in our country, where tribalism has taken over community,” Berger said, “it's more important to solve our national belonging crisis with a bottom-up approach by embarking on a personal quest to find our unique place in the world."About Dan J. BergerDan J. Berger is an Israeli-American entrepreneur and the founder and CEO of Assemble Hospitality Group, a boutique chain of corporate retreat centers. He previously founded Social Tables, an event planning software company, which he sold in 2018 for $100 million. Berger’s passion for fostering connections extends beyond business; he also founded the Idaho Israel Alliance, a nonprofit organization focused on combating antisemitism in Idaho. He holds a BA from Hunter College and an MBA from Georgetown University.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactsForbes Books Media Contact: Tate Causey, tcausey@forbesbooks.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.