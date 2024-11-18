State Visit of his Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden, 19 to 21 November 2024

His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden will make a State Visit to Singapore from 19 to 21 November 2024. This will be the first State Visit by a Swedish King to Singapore.

His Majesty will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard, Minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson, senior officials, and a business delegation.

His Majesty will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on 19 November 2024. President Tharman will host a State Banquet in honour of His Majesty. His Majesty will also be hosted to lunch by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

On 20 November 2024, His Majesty will participate in the Singapore-Sweden Business Forum. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong will deliver remarks at the forum.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will call on His Majesty on 21 November 2024. They will also witness an exchange of Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) that include cooperation on Aviation, Defence Technology, Energy, Transport, and Healthcare Innovation.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 NOVEMBER 2024