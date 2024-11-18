LEE'S FAMOUS RECIPE CHICKEN EXPANDS IN MICHIGAN WITH NEW CLINTON TOWNSHIP LOCATION OPENING

Celebrate with a chance to win Free Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken for a year

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken , a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken for more than 55 years, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest Michigan restaurant. The new location will be established at the site of a former KFC, bringing a fresh and beloved dining option to the community.Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken is inviting guests to join their celebration on Thursday, November 21. The event will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Macomb County Chamber of Commerce at 41501 Garfield Rd. Following the ceremony, the first 100 guests will enjoy a complimentary fresh, never frozen, two-piece breast strip meal starting at 10:00 a.m."We are thrilled to announce the opening of our fourth Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken location in Southern Michigan, and our second in Macomb County, right here in Clinton Township, following our new restaurant that opened in Roseville this past July," stated Noman Aiyash, franchise owner of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Clinton Township. "Our strong reputation is founded on our delicious menu, featuring our famous chicken and strips, along with our refreshing iced tea, as well as our dedication to connecting with the local community. We're eager to introduce this beloved brand to the people of Clinton Township."The Clinton Township location is the fourth of 16 Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken restaurants that Noman Aiyash plans to establish across Southern Michigan following the openings in Roseville, Wayne and Livonia over the last two years."We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Noman Aiyash and NLM Enterprises LLC," stated Ryan Weaver, CEO of Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "Our brand is steeped in history and a commitment to delivering high-quality food. We look forward to becoming a part of the growing Clinton Township community."The restaurant in Clinton Township occupies nearly 2,700 square feet and is the first location in Detroit to showcase the brand's new exterior design and packaging. It features a spacious dining area and ample parking for guests. Customers can enjoy both dine-in and drive-through service, along with catering and third-party delivery options for added convenience.To enhance the customer experience, mobile ordering will also be available. The menu offers a diverse selection of freshly prepared dishes, complemented by the brand's signature house-brewed tea.The new Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken restaurant will operate daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., welcoming customers to experience the exceptional dining that has made the brand a household favorite for over 55 years. To view the menu and place orders online, visit LeesFamousRecipe.com or download the Lee's App from the App Store or Google Play. For more information about Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken, visit www.leesfamousrecipe.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.About Lee's Famous Recipe ChickenFor more than 55 years, Lee’s Famous RecipeChicken, a quick service franchise founded in Lima, Ohio, has specialized in fresh, never frozen chicken. Lee’s is recognized for two years in a row as a top 10 Fast Food Fried Chicken by USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Award. Today, there are more than 130 Lee's Famous RecipeChicken locations in 12 U.S. states and in Canada, most are individually owned and operated. For additional information, please visit LeesFamousRecipe.com.

