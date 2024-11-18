Sweden’s COP29 financial package

SWEDEN, November 18 - In connection with the COP29 climate change conference in Baku, Azerbaijan, Sweden is providing several new types of financial support:

Name of fund Purpose of fund SEK million Green Climate Fund (GCF) Supports large-scale projects for green transition, emissions reductions and climate adaptation. Mobilises private capital for climate investments.

Multi-year support for the strategy period 2024–2027. 8000 Fund for responding to Loss and Damage Aims to help particularly vulnerable countries manage climate-related loss and damage. Multi-year support to a recently-started fund. 200 Adaptation Fund Funds projects in developing countries to strengthen resilience against, and adaptation to, climate change. Disbursed in 2024. 130 Least Developed Countries (LDC) Fund A climate fund that supports the least developed countries’ development of national action plans for climate adaptation and implementation, focusing on agriculture, food security and health, and access to water. 130 ‘Early Warning Systems 4ALL’ – UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR) UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ initiative to include the whole world in warning systems for various types of impending extreme weather events. This supplements the SEK 60 million in support that was approved in 2023. 20 Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Partnership Supports efforts related to countries’ national climate plans to reduce their emissions. This Partnership provides policy and consultancy support to states’ work on climate plans that will be presented at COP30 next year. 30

Swedish climate finance

The support outlined above supplements Sweden’s existing climate finance. The majority of Swedish climate aid is provided via Sida – in 2023, this was SEK 5.2 billion. Sweden’s total climate aid totalled SEK 9.4 billion in 2023, an increase of more than SEK 800 million compared to 2022. Alongside the abovementioned climate funds, Sweden provides approximately SEK 100 million annually to the Nordic Development Fund and is providing around SEK 670 million to the Global Environment Facility in 2024.