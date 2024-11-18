Sustainable Media Center Welcomes New Leadership to Board of Directors, Trustees, and Advisory Board

New Advisors and Board Members, SMC

Social media is having a dramatic impact on the lives of a generation of young people. This extraordinary group of intergenerational leaders brings passion and conviction to SMC's mission.” — Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director, Sustainable Media Center

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Sustainable Media Center is proud to announce significant additions to its leadership, expanding its intergenerational community of over 190 leaders in media, technology, and academia. These appointments strengthen the Center's mission to empower young people with meaningful agency over their media-centric lives and foster social media practices that connect and entertain without compromising well-being.Steven Rosenbaum, Executive Director of the Center, emphasized the critical timing of these appointments: "At a time when social media is having a dramatic impact on the lives and wellbeing of a generation of young people, this extraordinary group of intergenerational leaders brings passion and conviction to SMC's mission. Their diverse perspectives and deep expertise will be crucial in addressing the complex challenges we face in creating a more sustainable and responsible media ecosystem."New Board of Directors Member:Jaclyn Corin currently serves as Executive Director of Youth Voices United, a national organization empowering young people in civic engagement. As a founding member of March For Our Lives, she helped build one of the largest youth-led movements in recent history. She has successfully advocated for policy changes at both state and federal levels, while developing innovative digital organizing strategies adopted by numerous advocacy organizations. Her work on digital civic engagement earned her recognition on TIME's Next 100 list. As a Rhodes Scholar, she researches the intersection of social movements and digital media at Oxford University while advising major tech platforms on youth safety and engagement.New Trustees:Jane Biondi Munna serves as Managing Director at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she holds the position of CFO, Marketing. Her diverse career spans finance, marketing, and sports entertainment, bringing a unique perspective to media strategy and business operations. Prior to her current role, she served as Executive Director of Marketing and Communications at JPMorgan Chase, where she led strategic initiatives in sports and entertainment marketing. Her experience includes leadership positions at BDA, LLC as Director of Sports Marketing/League Activation and investment banking at Lazard Freres & Co. Previous experience included a role at the Los Angeles Dodgers as Special Events and Promotions Manager. Her combination of financial acumen and marketing innovation has made her a valued leader in both the financial services and entertainment sectors.Andy Freed currently serves as CEO of Virtual, Inc., a leading technology-focused management company. With over two decades of experience in scaling technology organizations, he previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer at TimeTrade Systems, where he led the company's transformation into a SaaS leader in scheduling technology. As former Vice President of Client Services at ATG (Art Technology Group), he played a crucial role in the company's growth leading to its successful acquisition by Oracle.Sam Perry is a seasoned early-stage investor, adviser, and entrepreneur dedicated to harnessing disruptive technologies in media, clean technology, e-commerce, and social networking to create transformative impact. As President of Ascendance Ventures, Sam has guided startups in corporate development and financing while leveraging his expertise to uncover hidden opportunities. An early investor in Tesla Motors, he previously led Reuters' venture investments in companies like Yahoo! and Verisign. With a journalism background and a passion for technology-driven solutions, Sam champions innovations that address global challenges, such as resource management and health measurement, to improve the human condition.New Advisory Board Members:Genevieve Roth is the Founder and President of Invisible Hand, a social impact and culture change agency, and serves as Senior Strategic Advisor to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Archewell. Her extensive media experience includes roles as Executive Director of Special Projects at Glamour magazine, Director of Creative Engagement for Hillary for America, and co-founder of The Girl Project, a global girls' education initiative. As a Shorenstein Fellow at Harvard University, she focused on examining the intersection of media, policy, and social change. Her leadership across publishing, politics, and social impact has established her as a leading voice in strategic communications and cultural transformation.Yael Eisenstat currently serves as Senior Fellow at Cybersecurity for Democracy, where she focuses on the impacts of AI and algorithms on democracy and political discourse. Her expertise spans technology policy and national security, developed through roles as Vice President at the Anti-Defamation League's Center for Technology & Society and Global Head of Elections Integrity Ops at Facebook. Her distinguished government service includes positions as Special Advisor to Vice President Biden and Senior Intelligence Officer at the CIA. She has held academic positions at Cornell Tech's Digital Life Initiative and New York University, bringing unique insights to the intersection of technology, democracy, and civil discourse.Axel Clavier is the Advancement Associate at Silicon Valley International School and a dedicated member of the Sustainable Media Center's advisory board. With a deep commitment to fostering meaningful change, Axel is passionate about addressing the health and emotional challenges posed by social media. His extensive experience includes roles in public service, communications, and strategy, notably as Scheduling Coordinator for New York Assemblyman Michael Blake.Eric Schurenberg is the Founder of Alliance for Trust in Media and currently serves as Editor in Chief at Amplify Publishing Group. His extensive media leadership experience includes serving as CEO of Mansueto Ventures (2017-2022), parent company of Inc. and Fast Company magazines, where he previously held the role of President and Editor-in-Chief of Inc. His distinguished career includes positions as editor-in-chief at BNET and CBS MoneyWatch, Managing Editor at Money Magazine, Deputy Editor at Business 2.0, and Assistant Managing Editor at Fortune Magazine.About Sustainable Media Center: The Center is a 501(c)(3) organization building an intergenerational community to explore and deploy solutions for a healthier social media. Through research, advocacy, and innovation, SMC works to create social media environments that serve young people's needs for connection and entertainment while protecting their emotional well-being and fostering meaningful agency in their digital lives.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.