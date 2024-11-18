OYB Launches a Blockchain Solution for Digital Notarization and Intellectual Property Protection with Egomnia as Partner

Blockchain impact sector platform application Collaborative Blockchain innovative

Empowering digital notarization with blockchain: secure, transparent, and efficient protection for intellectual property.” — Ekaterina Murzakova, CEO of Own Your Business

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Own Your Business (OYB), in partnership with Egomnia, is thrilled to announce the launch of its cutting-edge e-procurement solution. This platform leverages blockchain technology to notarise and protect digital assets. This solution provides businesses and individuals with a reliable, secure, and user-friendly method for notarising and certifying digital files—such as graphic designs, patents, legal documents, and professional certifications—by creating an immutable and globally verifiable blockchain audit trail.A Simplified, Secure, and Certified Digital Notarization PlatformOYB has designed this solution as a streamlined digital notarisation tool for safeguarding digital assets quickly, transparently, and securely. Users can notarise various digital files, from contracts and images to NDAs and scientific articles, establishing an authentic digital certificate powered by blockchain technology.“Digital notarisation with this solution is straightforward, efficient, and provides robust security,” said Ekaterina Murzakova, CEO of OwnYourBusiness. “We’re thrilled to offer this innovative platform, which ensures that intellectual property is protected and verifiable, thanks to our strategic partnership with Egomnia.”Blockchain Solutions Across IndustriesThe platform is crafted to meet diverse needs across multiple sectors, offering unique applications in procurement, legal services, training, marketing, and supply chain management. Each feature has been developed to support transparent, secure, and efficient business operations:● Procurement: Enhances transaction transparency by managing supplier qualifications, creating and storing contracts, and processing purchase orders with a reliable, blockchain-backed record.● Legal Sector: This sector stores and secures legal documents such as contracts, patents, NDAs, and agreements, making them easily accessible and tamper-proof.● Training: Documents and verifies skills, certifications, and qualifications, supporting excellence in professional training.● Marketing: Secures and manages marketing materials, press releases, and video content, streamlining corporate communications and protecting brand assets.● Supply Chain: Tracks products across the supply chain, ensuring transparency from production to delivery, which boosts consumer trust and brand credibility.video demo: https://youtu.be/bmNxf76ZnM8 Expanding Blockchain’s Potential in Key IndustriesOYB is broadening blockchain’s role by introducing this platform to sectors such as art, healthcare, energy, insurance, logistics, real estate, and procurement. The solution provides reliable digital notarisation and certification for industry-specific use cases:● Art: Authenticates artwork and tracks ownership history, preserving artists' rights and offering secure provenance documentation.● Healthcare: Strengthens data privacy in medical records, allowing patients control over access and supporting pharmaceutical traceability.● Energy: Facilitates transparent, peer-to-peer renewable energy transactions.● Insurance: Automates claims and policy management through smart contracts, enhancing operational efficiency and fraud prevention.● Logistics and Transportation: Tracks goods in real-time, optimising logistics and increasing transparency across the supply chain.● Real Estate: Secures property transactions, efficiently managing title transfers and protecting against fraud with blockchain-backed records.● Procurement: Enhances procurement processes by securely managing supplier qualifications, creating and storing contracts, and handling purchase orders, ensuring transparency and accountability.About Own Your BusinessOwn Your Business (OYB) is an innovative leader in blockchain solutions dedicated to making secure digital notarisation accessible to businesses and individuals. Egomnia, as OYB's strategic partner, supports this platform in delivering next-generation blockchain technology that enhances data security, transparency, and operational efficiency.With this solution, OYB empower organisations and individuals to protect intellectual property and digital assets with unprecedented security and ease of access. The platform is available to businesses and professionals worldwide, ushering in a new era of digital notarisation and certification.

Revolutionizing Digital Notarization: Blockchain Solutions for Intellectual Property Protection

