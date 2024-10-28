OYB and e-Metodi Launch Innovative e-BIM Solution: Merging Blockchain with BIM for the Construction Industry

Bim Blockchain e-BIM Own Your Business

We’re excited to launch our e-BIM Solution with e-Metodi, advancing our mission to transform construction. Our aim is to boost efficiency, collaboration, and sustainability in future projects” — Ekaterina Murzakova, CEO of OYB

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- About OYBOwn Your Business Ltd ( #OYB ) is a leader in providing cutting-edge digital solutions that incorporate technologies such as blockchain and openAPI to enhance transparent, secure data management. OYB specialises in optimising business processes, strongly focusing on developing open-source, vendor-neutral solutions that bolster data interoperability and traceability. Through innovative approaches, OYB supports industries aiming to transform their data handling and management, ensuring a sustainable and efficient approach to digital integration.The e-BIM Solution in Partnership with e-MetodiOYB, in collaboration with e-Metodi, a company known for expertise in digital construction solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking e-BIM Solution. This innovative tool combines the strengths of Building Information Modeling (BIM) with the robustness of blockchain technology, creating a secure platform for the seamless exchange of data and 3D models across multiple software systems. Designed in complete alignment with the ISO 16739-1:2018 Industry Foundation Classes (IFC) standard, the e-BIM Solution leverages the openAPI 3.0 framework, ensuring independence from specific software vendors. This vendor-neutral approach enables users to enjoy flexibility and interoperability, which is crucial for the demands of today’s fast-paced construction projects.The e-BIM Solution is a unique development within the construction industry, which has often struggled with interoperability and data security challenges. By integrating BIM with blockchain technology, OYB and e-Metodi’s partnership offers a powerful solution that meets the evolving needs of construction professionals. The e-BIM Solution eliminates manual data entry and reduces the risk of errors, streamlining data handling processes and saving time and resources across project stages. This ensures all project stakeholders, from designers to construction managers, benefit from a secure, error-free flow of information.Key Benefits and Advantages for the Construction IndustryThe e-BIM Solution is tailored to address some of the most pressing challenges in the construction industry:- Enhanced Traceability: With the e-BIM Solution, companies can track every piece of project data from start to finish, significantly improving risk management. In case of any discrepancies or issues, such as product recalls or design changes, stakeholders can quickly trace the data back to its source, ensuring timely and effective response strategies.- Data Security and Integrity: By leveraging blockchain, the e-BIM Solution ensures the immutability and security of data. Blockchain’s decentralized nature means each piece of information is securely encrypted, reducing the likelihood of unauthorized access or data manipulation. This heightened level of data security fosters greater trust and reliability across the supply chain.Improved Efficiency: The e-BIM Solution eliminates the need for manual data entry, often a source of time loss and errors in traditional workflows. By automating these processes, companies can improve operational efficiency, reducing both labor costs and the time required to complete complex data handling tasks.- Seamless Collaboration and Interoperability: The openAPI 3.0 integration within the e-BIM Solution allows it to work smoothly with different BIM software systems, fostering a collaborative ecosystem where all project participants, regardless of the software they use, can access and share information easily. This independence from proprietary software encourages a more flexible and adaptable project management style, meeting the diverse requirements of large, multifaceted construction projects.- Regulatory Compliance: The e-BIM Solution is fully compliant with the ISO 16739-1:2018 IFC standard, a widely recognized benchmark in the construction industry. By adhering to this standard, the solution not only ensures data accuracy and reliability but also meets regulatory requirements, easing the compliance burden on construction companies.Why Blockchain and BIM Integration MattersCombining blockchain with BIM brings significant advantages for project transparency, especially in large-scale construction where multiple contractors, suppliers, and stakeholders are involved. Blockchain’s ledger technology enables a single source of truth for each document, update, and model in the BIM system. Each modification made within the system is documented on the blockchain, providing a reliable audit trail. This transparency is particularly beneficial for complex projects, where accurate, accessible data is critical for efficient progress and accountability.Impact on the Construction Industry’s FutureThe e-BIM Solution addresses core pain points in construction, setting a new standard for operational efficiency and data integrity. By enabling enhanced data transparency and secure digital transactions, OYB and e-Metodi provide a comprehensive tool for companies looking to reduce project risks, ensure regulatory compliance, and foster collaborative project environments. The combined use of openAPI 3.0 and the open IFC format allows the e-BIM Solution to cater to an evolving industry that increasingly demands flexible, sustainable solutions.OYB’s commitment to continuous improvement ensures that the e-BIM Solution will evolve alongside the industry’s needs. The company plans to release regular updates and enhancements to keep up with technological advances and regulatory changes in the construction field.Product Availability and Next StepsThe e-BIM Solution is now available for purchase and can be seamlessly integrated with existing BIM systems, whether used by designers, contractors, or other project stakeholders. Companies interested in adopting the e-BIM Solution can access more information or arrange a demonstration by visiting OYB's official website or contacting their dedicated sales team.For an introduction to the e-BIM Solution and its capabilities, watch our video demonstration on YouTube: Video #Link About OYB and e-Metodi PartnershipThis partnership between #OYB and e-Metodi reflects a shared commitment to advancing digital transformation within the construction industry. Through this collaboration, both companies aim to develop and deploy technologies that not only meet today’s industry standards but also anticipate future demands, setting the stage for a more secure, sustainable, and interconnected construction ecosystem.For media inquiries or further details about the e-BIM Solution, please contact OYB’s media relations team via the contact page on their website.

Solution for the management of processes, data, documents and 3D models

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.