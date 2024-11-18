UTM and Menzies sign scholarship agreement

MACAU, November 18 - To cultivate high-calibre talents in tourism, the Macao University of Tourism (UTM) and Menzies Macau Airport Services Limited (Menzies) have signed a scholarship agreement to recognise outstanding students at UTM and lay a solid foundation for their future career development.

This scholarship agreement was jointly signed by Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of UTM, and Ms. Anabela Barros, Managing Director of Menzies. The Menzies Aviation Macau Scholarship offers three tuition fee waiver scholarships in each academic year to support students’ pursuit of further education and personal goals. In addition to scholarships, Menzies has also been an active internship partner, offering internship opportunities to UTM students over the years. This initiative aims to provide valuable practical experience by leveraging Menzies' expertise in airport service management and to foster collaboration between the university and the industry.

Guests attending the signing ceremony also included Ms. Shirley Ung, Deputy General Manager of Corporate Compliance and Resources; Mr. Terence Ng, Manager of Sustainability and Development; Mr. Bernard Chong, Manager of Passenger Services at Menzies; Dr. Connie Loi, Vice Rector of UTM; and Mr. Antonio Chu, Acting Registrar of UTM, among others.