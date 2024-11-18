Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Veterans Day
In honor of Veterans Day, the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court collaborated with Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools’ junior high students in Hall County, who wrote heartfelt thank-you notes to veterans.
The mission of the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court is to honor and support justice-involved veterans through a rehabilitative program that integrates intensive supervision and treatment services. This approach addresses service-related challenges faced by veterans, promoting public safety and facilitating their reintegration as law-abiding, productive members of the community.
For additional information, please contact:
Angela Smith, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator
Phone: (308) 379-5473 email: angela.smith@nejudicial.gov
