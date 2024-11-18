Submit Release
News Search

There were 894 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,637 in the last 365 days.

Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court collaborated with Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools’ junior high students in Hall County, who wrote heartfelt thank-you notes to veterans.

The mission of the Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court is to honor and support justice-involved veterans through a rehabilitative program that integrates intensive supervision and treatment services. This approach addresses service-related challenges faced by veterans, promoting public safety and facilitating their reintegration as law-abiding, productive members of the community.

 

For additional information, please contact:

Angela Smith, Problem-Solving Court Coordinator

Phone: (308) 379-5473                       email: angela.smith@nejudicial.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Central Nebraska Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Veterans Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more