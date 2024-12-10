J.T. Maxwell, author of 'Red Brick Road' is the First Place Winner at The Fall 2024 BookFest® Awards
I’m a storyteller. I always have been. I wonder about the origins of stories, side characters, scenes that leave you questioning, scenarios that make you wonder how you’d behave, or what you’d think.”CLINTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J.T. Maxwell is a talented author whose remarkable works have gained significant appraise from readers around the world. J.T. is the proud recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including the International Impact Book Award and now The Fall 2024 BookFest® Award. His works have deeply connected with audiences, and have earned him a devoted fan base.
— J.T. Maxwell
His debut novel, "Red Brick Road," is a bold re-imagining of the classic Wizard of Oz tale. When a freak blizzard throws Brendon Connor into a surreal reality, he must navigate unfamiliar territory and confront his deepest flaws. Filled with crude humour, violence, and irreverent twists, this literary fantasy is a tribute to old technology and new ideas. Beneath the chaos, however, lies a valuable lesson about being a good human in a broken world.
The BookFest® honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. Their mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.
When asked about his inspiration for writing, J.T. shared, "I’m a storyteller. I always have been. I wonder about the origins of stories, side characters, scenes that leave you questioning, scenarios that make you wonder how you’d behave, or what you’d think. Why some people and characters make the choices they make…there’s no right or wrong to it; it’s purely choices and outcomes. We do it in everyday life, but to build a world around something to examine differently, and then ask those questions there…I love that opportunity. I want to create more stuff that’s entertaining that’ll make you laugh, and maybe just make you think about something differently."
J.T. is working on his next novel, and will finish up the audio book for Red Brick Road, “if life ever calms down,” he said. J.T.’s married, has two teenage sons, a full-time job as a teacher, “and trying to have something resembling a life,” he added.
J.T. Maxwell continues to inspire and entertain through his storytelling. For more information about J.T. and his work, or his publisher, visit:
Chicken House Press
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/author/jtmaxwell
Good Reads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/48481917.J_T_Maxwell
Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest®, emphasizes, “Now more than ever, it's essential to honor authors and creatives for their crucial role in shaping the stories that define our humanity. Books transport us to different worlds, offer new adventures, and allow us to reflect on our own lives while fostering empathy. By celebrating the accomplishments of authors, we elevate literature and, in turn, elevate ourselves.”
"Being selected as a winner of The BookFest® Awards is an incredible honor. I am flattered and humbled by this. Writers don't write for the awards...but they sure are nice,” J.T. Maxwell said.
The BookFest® is presented by Books That Make You and produced by Black Château Enterprises. The BookFest® is a registered trademark of Desireé Duffy, founder of all three. For more information, visit The BookFest.com.
