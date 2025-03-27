Booklovers Invited to Discover Their New Favorite Books at the LA Times Festival of Books in Booth 153, Gold Zone

LA Times Festival of Books LA Times Festival of Books, Booth 153, Gold Zone Black Chateau Marketing and Public Relations for Authors Books That Make You

Bestsellers, BookFest® Award Winners, debut authors, and literary legends presented by Black Château and Books That Make You, April 26–27, 2025.

The world-famous literary celebration under the Southern California sun is a fan favorite.” — Desireé Duffy

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Booklovers are invited to discover their new favorite books at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Black Château and Books That Make You return to the event with a curated selection of authors and titles spanning a wide range of genres. Located in Booth 153 in the Gold Zone, this year’s lineup features BookFestAward winners, bestselling authors, debut voices, and notable literary figures.Taking place April 26 and 27, 2025, on the University of Southern California campus, the LA Times Festival of Books is one of the largest book festivals in the country, drawing an estimated 150,000 attendees each year. The Black Château and Books That Make You booth promises book signings, exclusive giveaways, and engaging author meet-and-greets throughout the weekend.“The world-famous literary celebration under the Southern California sun is a fan favorite. Festivalgoers can discover some of today’s most compelling storytellers and connect with authors who are shaping the literary landscape,” says Desireé Duffy, founder of Black Château and Books That Make You.Authors and books featured in Booth 153 in the Gold Zone include:Kerri Aguirre – “Anna Blue I Will Forever Love You”Catherine Allen-Walters & Elisabeth Hartig Lentulo – “Near the Danube Bridge: A Story of Faith, Courage, and Endurance”Debbie Bishop – “PILLYWIGGIN The Lost Shadow Boys: Penguin Publishers edition; What Is The Meaning Of Life? YOU”Florence A. Bliss – “Taken by His Sword” (Swords of Chevalerie, Book 1)Jeremy Clift – “Born in Space: Unlocking Destiny”Dr. Tenia Davis – “The Feedback Blueprint: Unlocking the Power of Constructive Insights”John Daze – “Rogues of the Crosslands: Azoria's Blade”Grinnell “Buzz” Desjarlais – “Saving KC”Peter Gribble – “Threat” (The City of the Magicians, Book 1)Rebecca Hendricks – “Hound Dogged” (Book 1)Michael "Mick" Heyman – “Mellow Your Money: How to Surf the Market and Build Wealth Without Stressing Yourself Out”Shannon Hrimnak – “Longing: A Second Chance Friends to Lovers Romantic Suspense”Michael A. Jacobs – “TRACKRS: On the Cold Trail of a Serial Killer”Steven Joseph – “Snoodles in Space, Episode 2: The Zoodles Strike Back”Comfort K. Keil – “It’s All Because of My Mother: That My Story Had an Auspicious Beginning...”Kaitlyn Kenealy – “Healing is Messy AF: A Workbook about Investing in Yourself and Addressing Your Mental Health”K.M. Krenik – “Danger Lies Within” (The Ranfurly Mysteries, Book 1)Michele Kwasniewski – “Falling Star” (The Rise and Fall of Dani Truehart, Book 3)Emily Marinelli – “Comfort Sequels: The Psychology of Movie Sequels from the '80s And '90s”Marnie Maton – “Vote For You: Take Your Seat at the Table”Krystle May Statler – “Prayer for Relief”Gary Natoli – “Lizard Larson and the Time Keeper”Yolanda Nava – “Through the Dark”Kelly O’Hearn – “Arcanum: In the Temple Shadows”John Palisano – “REQUIEM”Lori Patterson – “The Poop Factory”Gerardo Prat – “The Doors of Ayahuasca: Three Experiences that Can Transform Pain”Mike Robinson – “Walking the Dusk”Dr. Isabela Sardas – “Belle and Chloe: Reflections In The Mirror”E.V. Sparrow – “Muldoon's Misfortunes: Those Resilient Muldoon's”Marnie Stockman & Nick Coniglio – “Lead It Like Lasso”D’Shaun Taylor – “Manny's Big Day as Fire Monitor: Adventures with Manny's Family and Friends”Azizi Tuere – “I'm Beautiful Because I Am: Valuing Myself & Others With Empathy and Care”Tim Turner & Moisey Gorbaty – “The Reluctant Conductor”Rachel Valencourt – “Twilight's Hidden Truth: The Winds of Change”Paul Vecchiet – “The Disclosure Paradox” (Book 1)Marjorie Vernelle – “Temple in the Sand: The Memoirs of a Pharaoh”Analee Vizcarra Vinyard – “A Legacy of Love: Finding the Courage to Finally Speak Out”Renaii West – “The Wrong Side of the Flame” (A Brighid LaFlamme Mystery)Neil V. Young – “Children of the Stars”Fans can check the Books That Make You’s website for a complete schedule of signings, appearances, and featured author times at Booth 153 in the Gold Zone.This year, the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books celebrates its 30th anniversary. The iconic event features exhibitor booths, author readings, panel discussions, live music, film and television screenings, one-on-one conversations, and activities for the whole family. Visit the festival’s official website for tickets and additional details.Follow Black Château on Facebook and Instagram, and Books That Make You on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram for updates, pictures, and videos. Hashtags include: #BTMY #LATFoB.Whether you're a lifelong bibliophile or simply curious, Booth 153 promises a welcoming space to connect, explore, and celebrate the power of storytelling.About Black Château and Books That Make You:Black Château is an award-winning marketing and public relations agency. It specializes in promoting authors, books, small presses, personality brands, and creative individuals from around the world with a full spectrum of services. The company’s motto is: We believe in storytellers. Black Château’s sister company, Books That Make You, is a Webby Award-winning multi-media brand that promotes books through its website, radio show/podcast, and social media channels. For more, visit www.BlackChateauEnterprises.com and www.BooksThatMakeYou.com

