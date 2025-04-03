'Whispers in the Forest,' the Second Book in Kelly O’Hearn’s Acclaimed Arcanum Series, Releases May 13, 2025

Author Kelly O’Hearn “Whispers in the Forest” by Kelly O’Hearn

A novel channeled through the Tarot, this second Arcanum book explores romance, mystery, and lifetimes of love, loss, and transformation.

The Arcanum series was channeled through tarot cards during my own exploration of past lives—over 40 hours over Zoom—and that’s what makes it so different.” — Kelly O’Hearn

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kelly O’Hearn, author of the critically acclaimed Arcanum series, releases the much-anticipated second installment, “Whispers in the Forest,” on May 13, 2025. Channeled using tarot cards and inspired by the author’s own past-life revelations, the series blends page-turning storytelling with a soulful, metaphysical twist.“Whispers in the Forest” follows perfumer Sarah Fuller as she leaves behind her picture-perfect Manhattan life to chase a vivid obsession with an ancient rose in the South of France. But what begins as a fragrance project turns into something far more personal as Sarah is haunted by dreams of a medieval maiden with mysterious powers—and drawn into a journey across time. With her marriage faltering, her best friend growing distant, and her psyche unraveling, Sarah discovers that the truth she seeks may live not in the present, but in a lifetime long past.Set between Manhattan penthouses and sun-drenched Provence, the novel weaves together romance, reincarnation, psychic insight, and the transformative power of scent. A fast-paced and emotionally charged story, the book appeals to fans of character-driven fiction with a mystical edge.O’Hearn explains, “The Arcanum series was channeled through tarot cards during my own exploration of past lives—over 40 hours over Zoom—and that’s what makes it so different. Inspired by eight of those lifetimes, it merges fiction with spiritual truth and invites readers to explore themes like freedom, love, and intuition. My hope is that it helps others reconnect with their own soul’s path.”Early readers have called the series “an absolute treat for the senses,” with one review describing it as “reminiscent of the ‘Outlander’ series mixed with a good spicy pinch of ‘Game of Thrones.’” Others have praised its originality, calling Arcanum “the first of its kind” for being channeled entirely through the Tarot.Following the success of “In the Temple Shadows”—which one reader dubbed “Sex and the City meets Cleopatra”—“Whispers in the Forest” expands the Arcanum universe with more depth, glamour, and emotional intrigue. A genre-blending mix of metaphysical fiction, supernatural women’s fiction, and romantic themes, the series offers an immersive reading experience across time, lifetimes, and soul connections.O’Hearn has worked with clients across six continents to help them align with their highest selves. Her TikTok tarot readings have become must-watch content for thousands, known for blending spiritual clarity with grounded, empowering messages. A former sommelier who once trained her senses to recognize the essence of wine, she now uses her intuitive gifts to help others discover the essence of themselves through reinvention and personal transformation. Because of this, O’Hearn’s work resonates with spiritual seekers, booklovers, and romantics alike.“Whispers in the Forest” is published by Global Entanglement and available in paperback, eBook, and hardcover. Advanced review copies may be requested through NetGalley Title: Whispers in the ForestPrint ISBN: 9798990579828 | Price: $14.99Hardcover ISBN: 9798990579842 | Price: $26.99eBook ISBN: 9798990579835 | Price: $9.99About the AuthorKelly O’Hearn is the author of the acclaimed Arcanum series, a sweeping, time-bending saga channeled through Tarot. Inspired by her own past-life readings, O’Hearn’s work explores love, power, freedom, and spiritual awakening through lifetimes of storytelling. A former professional sommelier, she now works with clients across the globe to raise frequency and align their lives with purpose and transformation. She lives in New York and shares her teachings and readings on Instagram and TikTok. Learn more on her website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.