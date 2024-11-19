Halon appoints Tero Ojanperä to its Board of Directors to accelerate the journey towards AI-driven solutions

New Halon Board member: Tero Ojanperä

Halon, the leader in email infrastructure for service providers, is excited to announce Tero Ojanperä as the newest member of its Board of Directors.

GöTEBORG, SWEDEN, November 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Halon , the leader in email infrastructure for service providers, is excited to announce Tero Ojanperä’s appointment as the newest member of its Board of Directors. With an outstanding career in AI, technology, and telecommunications, Tero’s expertise and strategic insight will be instrumental as Halon accelerates its journey toward AI-driven solutions - multiple solutions will be launched in the coming six months. His appointment reflects Halon’s vision to continuously innovate and lead resiliently in the evolving email landscape.Globally recognized in the AI and digital transformation space, Tero is currently the co-founder and served as the chairman of Silo.AI, before its acquisition by AMD, which was the largest AI acquisition in Europe in the past decade. Tero also serves on multiple listed and non-listed boards. Furthermore, Tero is a Professor of Practice at Aalto University in Finland. Previously, he served as Nokia's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Strategy Officer as well as Head of Research. Tero was also a Nokia Group Executive Board member for seven years. Tero’s depth of experience in ethical AI and impactful tech solutions will significantly support Halon as it infuses AI into its two solutions to meet evolving global needs.“Tero joining our board underscores our commitment to innovation and delivering robust email infrastructure to meet future needs,” said Anders Långsved, CEO of Halon. “His expertise will be instrumental in guiding Halon’s next chapter, and we’re excited to work together to bring forward-thinking solutions to our clients”.Expressing his enthusiasm, Tero Ojanperä said, “I’m so excited to join Halon’s board and be part of a team that’s genuinely committed to maximizing email communication. Halon is poised to advance its email solutions with AI - a first in its class - and I look forward to contributing to this important mission”.Tero’s addition to the board aligns with Halon’s drive to embed AI and machine learning into its suite of solutions, marking a pivotal moment in the company’s development. His background in AI ethics, innovation, and strategic growth will empower Halon to further push the boundaries of what’s possible within email infrastructure.About HalonHalon is on a mission to empower service providers to control and maximize email—the world’s most essential means of digital communication. At Halon, we recognize the value email brings to your business and are committed to driving continuous innovation to ensure your success. Our goal is to set the industry standard, helping service providers achieve unparalleled results. With Halon, you get the leading email infrastructure and the best team in the email space. As we have expanded our reach globally, we maintain operations close to our clients worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.