Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashtabula Ashtabula City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of Ashtabula
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashtabula City Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
Belmont Belmont Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Butler Metroparks of Butler County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Champaign Champaign County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Clark National Trail Parks and Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 4/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Columbiana Village of Hanoverton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Olmsted Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit FFR
Franklin Franklin County Public Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Sharon Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fulton City of Wauseon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Hamilton University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Jackson Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Village of Hartford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lorain City of North Ridgeville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mahoning Village of Poland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Western Reserve Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Piqua Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Morrow Village of Fulton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Paulding Village of Grover Hill
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit
Portage Kent-Brimfield Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Kent-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Shalersville-Streetsboro Joint Economic Development District
6/23/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Portage County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Richland Shelby City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Scioto Star Community Justice Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Twin City Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Union City of Marysville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Henry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Village of Grand Rapids
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

