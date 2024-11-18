Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 19, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashtabula
|Ashtabula City Health Department
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of Ashtabula
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashtabula City Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Butler
|Metroparks of Butler County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Champaign
|Champaign County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Clark
|National Trail Parks and Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 4/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Columbiana
|Village of Hanoverton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Olmsted Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Franklin
|Franklin County Public Health
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sharon Township Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fulton
|City of Wauseon
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Hamilton
|University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Harrison
|Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jackson
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Village of Hartford
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|City of North Ridgeville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mahoning
|Village of Poland
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Western Reserve Transit Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami
|Piqua Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Morrow
|Village of Fulton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Paulding
|Village of Grover Hill
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Perry
|Crooksville Exempted Village School District
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Kent-Brimfield Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Kent-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Shalersville-Streetsboro Joint Economic Development District
6/23/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Portage County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Richland
|Shelby City Health Department
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|Star Community Justice Center
7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Liberty Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Twin City Water and Sewer District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|City of Marysville
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Henry Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Village of Grand Rapids
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.