Audit Advisory for Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashtabula Ashtabula City Health Department

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of Ashtabula

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Ashtabula City Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

Belmont Belmont Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Butler Metroparks of Butler County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Carroll Carroll County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Champaign Champaign County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Clark National Trail Parks and Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 4/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Mental Health Recovery Board of Clark, Greene & Madison Counties

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Columbiana Village of Hanoverton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Olmsted Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit FFR

Franklin Franklin County Public Health

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Sharon Township Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fulton City of Wauseon

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Greene Greene County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Hamilton University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2023 TO 3/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Henry County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jackson Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Jefferson Public Library of Steubenville and Jefferson County

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Lawrence County Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Village of Hartford

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lorain City of North Ridgeville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Metropolitan Park District of the Toledo Area

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mahoning Village of Poland

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Western Reserve Transit Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Piqua Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Morrow Village of Fulton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Paulding Village of Grover Hill

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Perry Crooksville Exempted Village School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Portage Kent-Brimfield Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Kent-Franklin Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Shalersville-Streetsboro Joint Economic Development District

6/23/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Portage County Solid Waste Management District Transfer Station

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Portage County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Richland Shelby City Health Department

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Scioto Star Community Justice Center

7/1/2020 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Liberty Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Twin City Water and Sewer District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Union City of Marysville

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Henry Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Union Hill Township Joint Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Village of Grand Rapids

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit

