Whyalla set to take flight with sustainable aviation fuel project

Energy company Zero Petroleum will explore the development of a low-carbon sustainable aviation fuel production facility in Whyalla, with the support of the State Government and industry.

Zero Petroleum, a leading producer of synthetic fuel, is exploring the opportunity for a commercial-scale production plant - Plant Zero.SA - to be located in South Australia’s Upper Spencer Gulf.

It is undertaking a feasibility study which includes collaboration with an aviation industry consortium led by Adelaide Airport and Qantas Airways.

The State Government today signed a Letter of Intent to provide support to the feasibility study in a facilitating role.

Whyalla is at the epicentre of the State Government’s State Prosperity Project, which will see the construction of a world-leading renewable hydrogen facility, positioning the Upper Spencer Gulf as a hub for emerging industries that will leverage hydrogen production at scale, helping to significantly reduce emissions.

Synthetic fuels, or e-fuels, are created by combining renewable hydrogen with carbon dioxide to produce a low carbon fuel compatible with existing aircraft, road vehicles and maritime applications. Sustainable fuels are the key means for airlines to reduce emissions and will be critical to achieving the industry’s goal of net zero by 2050.

The six-month feasibility project will evaluate the technical, economic and environmental viability of a facility capable of producing up to 10 million litres of synthetic aviation fuel, gasoline and diesel annually.

The project has the potential to create up to 150 full-time-equivalent jobs during the construction phase, spanning engineering, technical and trade roles, with 25 to 30 ongoing operational positions.

This initiative would support the aviation industry’s global commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and reinforce South Australia’s efforts as a global leader in the low-carbon transition while driving innovation and economic growth in sustainable industries.

Quotes

Attributable to Tom Koutsantonis

South Australia’s leadership in renewable energy and renewable hydrogen production makes the state an ideal location for advancing e-fuel innovation.

The Malinauskas Government’s State Prosperity Project is already starting to see results with companies such as Zero Petroleum recognising the opportunity to leverage our world-leading investments in renewable hydrogen.

Hydrogen is a game-changer for industries striving to decarbonise, and aviation is no exception. By fostering innovative projects such as this and collaborating with major partners such as Zero Petroleum, Qantas and Adelaide Airport, we can drive the transition to sustainable fuels while cementing South Australia’s position at the forefront of renewable energy and industrial transformation.

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

South Australia is leading the way in the global green transition, and now we’re seeing the international business community lining up to set up shop in Whyalla alongside a world-leading renewable hydrogen power plant.

Today’s agreement is a direct result of the Memorandum of Understanding that the South Australian Government signed with Zero Petroleum earlier this year, and the ongoing work done by Invest SA to promote the investment opportunities in South Australia.

We are seizing on the opportunity in front of us to transform South Australia’s economy into a green powerhouse and unlock a pipeline of business opportunities.

The prospect of creating synthetic fuel in South Australia will make our state a more attractive trade partner and a stronger investment destination.

Attributable to Vanessa Hudson, Qantas Chief Executive Officer

Australia has the potential to be a global leader in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and it’s going to be critical for the future of the aviation industry.

These projects not only reduce emissions but also create more jobs, more economic benefit and fuel security.

We’re already backing Australian projects through a partnership with Airbus that will accelerate an onshore SAF industry and look forward to working with the South Australian Government to kickstart a local SAF industry in the state.

Attributable to Paddy Lowe, Zero Petroleum Founder and CEO

Sustainable aviation fuels are among the greatest tools we have for achieving the aviation industry’s ambitious climate goals, and since Zero’s process uses just air and water to produce synthetic liquid fuels, we believe South Australia’s advanced hydrogen industry and savvy government support provides a unique opportunity to scale up for mass adoption.

We are excited to make Plant Zero.SA a reality, in collaboration with the SA Government, Adelaide Airport Limited and Qantas, to create new jobs and strengthen the region’s position as one of the world leaders in sustainable energy.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director, Adelaide Airport

The International Air Transport Association estimates that sustainable aviation fuels could reduce 65 per cent of aviation emissions, so global aviation is heavily invested in the successful development of a significant sustainable aviation fuels industry. This includes Adelaide Airport, as aviation fuel consumption represents 88 per cent of our Scope 3 carbon emissions.

By leveraging green hydrogen, South Australia has a significant opportunity to be a leader in sustainable aviation fuels production.

About Zero Petroleum

Zero Petroleum is a breakthrough energy company that develops and manufactures whole-blend synthetic, non-biological fuels – gasoline, diesel and jet fuel – in a completely fossil-free process, using just carbon dioxide from the air and hydrogen from water.

Zero’s proprietary DirectFT® fuel synthesis process has demonstrated industry-leading fuel quality and production efficiency. Synthetic fuels (e-fuels, electrofuels, PtL, eSAF) are fully sustainable and circular in material, they retain the critical energy density of liquid fuels, and they can be manufactured at unlimited scale, therefore providing the only solution to the total de-fossilization of the majority of transport sectors including aviation, heavy transport, marine and agriculture.

Founded by Formula 1 doyen Paddy Lowe, Zero recently opened the world’s first fully-featured synthetic fuel plant, Plant Zero.1, near Oxford, UK.