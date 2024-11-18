The Third Book in The Identity of Oliver Series, Chronicles of Heart & Revenge Hits Book Stores Fall 2024

Hometown Chronicles West Coast Chronicles Chronicles of Heart & Revenge

Andy Riedlinger is the author of The Identity of Oliver Series. Hometown Chronicles - West Coast Chronicles - Chronicles of Heart & Revenge

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chronicles of Heart and Revenge is the third book in The Identity of Oliver Series. The glitches in Oliver’s profound journey through life have finally been exposed. Now all the fantastic pieces of this obscure puzzle come together to form one final enigma to solve. Oliver plans to marry his beloved, but impossible goals must be achieved before the father of the bride walks her down the aisle. These obscure tasks provided a fantastic opportunity to develop the most gripping storylines of the entire series. Oliver embarks on a sequence of anomalous adventures around the globe as he is forced into the seedy underworld of black-market crimes. Readers will venture into the inner-city slums of some of the world’s most dangerous places, as well as tropical islands and beautiful beaches at some of the most exotic destinations on earth. Oliver travels to the Philippines, Mexico, Columbia, Switzerland, Denmark, Brazil, the Czech Republic, Costa Rica, Thailand, Nicaragua, Germany, Indonesia, Guatemala, Honduras… fourte

