The Second Book in The Identity of Oliver Series, West Coast Chronicles Hits Book Stores Fall 2024

Hometown Chronicles West Coast Chronicles Chronicles of Heart & Revenge

Andy Riedlinger is the author of The Identity of Oliver Series. Hometown Chronicles - West Coast Chronicles - Chronicles of Heart & Revenge

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Coast Chronicles is the second book in The Identity of Oliver Series. This story follows the twisted fate of a young man fleeing from corrupt law enforcement. Oliver travels up and down America’s West Coast on an exuberant adventure in search of his evil nemesis and hippy friend to help save the life of the father to his love interest. However, this isn’t a story that only explains physical exploration. It also leads readers on a quest to understand some of life’s most intriguing questions and difficult problems to solve. The unique subplots of this book are guaranteed to have its readers rolling on the floor with laughter, wiping away tears of sadness, and pondering over the many complex issues Oliver faces. Interactions with punk rockers, ravers, and hippies explain their unique subculture dancing in the lives of ordinary people. West Coast Chronicles ends with an intense cliffhanger with its philosophies standing on first, second, and third base. Finally, the Identity of Oliver pitches the next book in the series, which is guaranteed to be a grand slam hit.

West Coast Chronicles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.