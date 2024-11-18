Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,649 in the last 365 days.

The First Book in The Identity of Oliver Series, Hometown Chronicles Hits Book Stores Fall 2024

Hometown Chronicles

West Coast Chronicles

Chronicles of Heart & Revenge

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hometown Chronicles is the first book in The Identity of Oliver Series. This remarkable story will introduce readers to a handful of exciting characters and their unique relationship with Oliver. Each one of these characters has its own tantalizing story to tell and unique influence over the many anomalies Oliver faces. This book explains an incredible love interest and friendships whose futures hang in the balance of small-town injustice. Hometown Chronicles is a philosophical think piece with an intense narrative of true love, unique integrity, and a goal for revenge served ice cold. One should be prepared to experience a whirlwind of emotions as this amazing tale of bizarre fate is told. This story will be sure to make readers laugh and cry as they understand what causes Oliver to embark on extraordinary journeys around the world.

The Identity of Oliver Series
Andy Riedlinger
+1 303-594-3738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram

The Identity of Oliver Series, Hometown Chronicles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The First Book in The Identity of Oliver Series, Hometown Chronicles Hits Book Stores Fall 2024

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more