The First Book in The Identity of Oliver Series, Hometown Chronicles Hits Book Stores Fall 2024

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hometown Chronicles is the first book in The Identity of Oliver Series. This remarkable story will introduce readers to a handful of exciting characters and their unique relationship with Oliver. Each one of these characters has its own tantalizing story to tell and unique influence over the many anomalies Oliver faces. This book explains an incredible love interest and friendships whose futures hang in the balance of small-town injustice. Hometown Chronicles is a philosophical think piece with an intense narrative of true love, unique integrity, and a goal for revenge served ice cold. One should be prepared to experience a whirlwind of emotions as this amazing tale of bizarre fate is told. This story will be sure to make readers laugh and cry as they understand what causes Oliver to embark on extraordinary journeys around the world.

