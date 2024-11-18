MACAU, November 18 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on Severe Tropical Storm Man-yi

Update Time: 2024-11-18 09:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Between evening on 18th November and early timse on 19th November Medium to relatively high

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.