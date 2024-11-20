Husband-and-Wife Duo with 20+ Years in Real Estate Join Corcoran Genesis to Redefine Client-Centered Solutions

Meet Ashley & Corey Reaves, Realtor(s) of the Reaves Realty Group at Corcoran Genesis

MONTGOMERY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Husband-and-wife real estate duo Ashley and Corey Reaves bring over 20 years of combined experience to Corcoran Genesis , redefining client-centered service while staying grounded in family and community values. Known for their personalized approach and ability to connect with clients, the Reaves are a standout team serving Montgomery, Conroe, The Woodlands, Magnolia, Kingwood, Huntsville, and Humble, TX. Reaves Realty Group at Corcoran Genesis offers a level of experience that is above the rest in regards to their expertise for homes that are starting around $400,000 and continuing into the high-end luxury market. Their specialties include luxury home sales, assisting first-time homebuyers, retirees, and families undergoing significant life transitions, such as downsizing or divorce. “We don’t just sell homes; we create lifestyles,” said Corey. “Understanding our clients’ unique needs allows us to deliver an experience tailored to their goals.”Ashley and Corey’s approach to real estate reflects their personal values. Married for over a decade, they lead not only with expertise but with heart. The couple’s home is filled with love—and animals. Their long-haired miniature dachshund Bella, who steals hearts wherever she goes, is joined by Sweet Pea and Garfield, their affectionate cats, as well as a goldfish named Goldie and a guinea pig named Chocolate. These furry (and scaly) companions are a testament to the Reaves' warm, family-oriented nature, which resonates with their clients.“Corcoran Genesis was a perfect fit for us,” said Ashley. “Nicole and Doug Freer share our passion for mentorship, community, and integrity. Their guidance empowers us to grow while maintaining the boutique-level service our clients love.”In addition to their professional success, the Reaves are deeply involved in their community. They sponsor school programs, local sports teams, and even organize initiatives to provide backpacks and supplies for children in need. A portion of their proceeds supports Texas Children's Hospital’s childhood cancer programs—a cause especially meaningful to Ashley, a cancer survivor.For the Reaves, real estate is about more than transactions; it’s about building trust, fostering relationships, and supporting the community. By pairing their professional expertise with a personal touch, Ashley and Corey are setting a new standard in real estate under the Corcoran Genesis banner.About Reaves Realty Group at Corcoran Genesis:Reaves Realty Group at Corcoran Genesis, led by Ashley and Corey Reaves, specializes in providing client-focused real estate services in Montgomery, Conroe, The Woodlands, Magnolia, Kingwood, Huntsville, and Humble, TX. With over 20 years of combined experience, they are known for their expertise, integrity, and commitment to their clients and community.About Corcoran Genesis:Corcoran Genesis, founded by Nicole and Doug Freer, is a leading real estate brokerage known for its dedication to mentorship, client satisfaction, and fostering entrepreneurial growth.For more information, visit https://corcorangenesis.com/agents/ashley-reaves-1 https://corcorangenesis.com/agents/corey-reaves , or www.reavesrg.com

