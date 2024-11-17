DPM Heng Swee Keat to visit the Republic of Korea (Nov 2024)

Source: PMO

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will make a Working Visit to Seoul and Gyeonggi, the Republic of Korea (ROK), from 17 to 21 November 2024.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng’s visit builds on the positive momentum of high-level exchanges between Singapore and the ROK. Both sides will explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the lead-up to the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2025, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng will meet senior political leaders and business leaders, and engage leading educational and research institutions in the ROK. Deputy Prime Minister Heng will also meet Singaporeans based in the ROK.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng will be accompanied by officials from the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR).

17 NOVEMBER 2024