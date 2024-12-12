Wine Tourism Startup And A New Buenos Aires Wine Bar Partner For Joint Fundraising & Crowdfunding

Mendoza, Argentina The Pantanal Region of Brazil Punta del Este, Uruguay

The principals for Wines of Charleston and Con Altura (a wine bar in Argentina) will fundraise for investment via a promotional roadshow through South America.

We want the wines we discover during this journey to reach more people, connecting the stories behind each bottle with wine lovers around the world” — Bárbara Santori, the project’s marketing strategist and legal counsel.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This is Anthony Bourdain's "Parts Unknown"—---only with wine (and South America).This road trip, spanning over 10,000 kilometers through iconic landscapes, unique wineries, and key cultural regions, will unfold in several stages throughout 2024 and 2025. Beginning in December with a journey between Argentina, Uruguay, Brazil, and Chile. It will highlight South America’s cultural and oenological richness, support small producers, and strengthen commercial and cultural ties between the region and the United States.The documentary will chronicle a unique journey through the most renowned landscapes and wineries of South America, delving into human stories and traditions that connect local producers with new commercial opportunities. Simultaneously, Con Altura Wine Bar will open its doors in Buenos Aires as a space to celebrate these discoveries, offering carefully curated wines from small producers selected during the journey.This initiative not only aims to showcase the quality of South America’s wines but also to promote cultural and sustainable tourism in the region and demonstrate how local traditions and viticulture can drive economic development. By attracting international visitors and creating opportunities for small communities, the project aspires to make a lasting impact. As filming progresses, regular updates will be shared on social media ( such as the Con Altura Whatsapp Channel ) inviting audiences to participate in each stage of the journey.A Project with a PurposeAt its heart, the project aims to support small producers and promote wine tourism. “We want the wines we discover during this journey to reach more people, connecting the stories behind each bottle with wine lovers around the world”, says Bárbara Santori, the project’s marketing strategist and legal counsel.The journey will include key destinations such as Punta del Este in Uruguay, showcasing Tannat wines; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the iconic New Year's Eve celebration; Santiago and Chile’s renowned wine valleys, such as Maipo and Casablanca; and Argentina’s regions of Mendoza, Salta, the Northwest, and Buenos Aires. Additionally, the collaboration with Wines of Charleston, a South Carolina-based company, will serve as a strategic bridge to connect these exceptional wines with Charleston’s most exclusive gastronomic establishments, strengthening commercial and cultural ties across continents.It is also an innovative vision that combines art, culture, and commerce, Con Altura unites a documentary, a wine bar, and an international collaboration. The project creates a unique model that positions South America not only as a leading wine-producing region but also as a hub of creativity and global collaboration.Call to SponsorsThe team behind Con Altura is actively seeking sponsors to join this unique initiative, offering a variety of benefits, including:Documentary Exposure: Logo placement in the credits, product visibility, and prominent mentions in key scenes.Social Media Presence: Exclusive content and mentions on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.Wine Bar Participation: Branding and personalized events at Con Altura Wine Bar, set to open in 2025.This project offers sponsors a unique opportunity to align their brand with values of authenticity, sustainability, and cultural connection, reaching a diverse audience of wine lovers, tourists, and culture enthusiasts across South America and the United States.With initial backing from key private and governmental stakeholders, the initiative is in the process of expanding these strategic alliances. Its goal is to maximize impact, promoting tourism and regional culture while connecting with local and international audiences through the values of authenticity, sustainability, and local development.The Con Altura TeamAt the heart of this initiative are Kamal Shaw, an American entrepreneur and founder of Wines of Charleston, renowned for his experience in connecting international markets and positioning wines from around the world in the competitive U.S. market, and Bárbara Santori, an Argentine lawyer and marketing expert with a passion for wine and local traditions. Both share a key vision: to promote South America’s oenological and cultural richness while creating meaningful connections between local producers and global audiences. Their collaboration combines expertise in branding, wine exportation, and a shared passion for the stories behind every bottle.Legal NoticeAll rights reserved. This press release is for informational and promotional purposes only and does not constitute a direct or indirect offer of investment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.